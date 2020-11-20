Nome man arrested on drug charges

By Maisie Thomas

On Monday, November 9, a Nome man attempting to bring 54.2 grams of methamphetamine and 452.6 grams (one pound) of marijuana into Nome was arrested at the Anchorage Airport. Robert Cahoon, 59, was intercepted in possession of meth worth $54,200 and $11,315 worth of marijuana.

Cahoon’s arrest was the result of a multi-agency effort involving the Nome Office of the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team, the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force.

The investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin began in January 2020, according to Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Kevin Blanchette, who leads the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team. Blanchette said that this is the same investigation that led to the October 29 arrest of eight individuals (six in Nome and two in Anchorage) who were suspected of selling heroin and methamphetamine in Nome.

Cahoon is charged with Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances in the third and fourth degrees. He is currently being held in the Anchorage Jail without bail pending arraignment.

Blanchette emphasized that the investigation into the selling and distribution heroin and methamphetamine is a “team effort.” If anyone in the community has information that may be helpful to law enforcement, he encourages the individual to call the tip line. The number is 1-800 478-3325. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.