Nome man arrested on 21 felony charges, sexual assault

On Monday afternoon, the State of Alaska held Reed Eide, 23, in custody at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome following his arrest on alleged sexual assaults, burglaries, concealing evidence and assaults causing fear or injury.

The court has set bail at $250,000.

Eide faces Class A, Class B Class C and Unclassified felony indictments. Eide pleaded innocent to all charges at his arraignment on Feb. 1.

The court has provided Eide a public defender.

Related charges, filed in Superior Court late last month, stemmed from alleged unlawful sexual contact with seven women—assaults ranging from making substantial steps toward penetration, sexual contact without consent and sexual abuse of a minor, according to public records. The women awoke and found Eide in their bedrooms, according to court records.

A grand jury that examined 21 witnesses handed up an indictment on Jan. 21 charging Eide on 21 counts that allegedly occurred in September 2013, March, November and December 2016 and on January 18 this year. The list of charges includes six counts of burglary for allegedly entering or remaining unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime of sexual assault. The alleged burglaries are Class B felonies.

Additionally, the grand jury indictment included 10 sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults, Class C and Class B felonies. The grand jury also charged Eide on a Class C Felony stemming from an alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Charging documents said sexual assault related charges occurred against victims who were unaware or incapacitated. The remaining charges concern assault causing fear or dangerous injury—one assault a Felony Class A—and a charge on knowingly destroying or hiding a pair of KLIM boots that police sought as evidence in a criminal case, a Felony Class C.

Alcohol was involved, according to court records.

Information from the court accompanying the indictment, based on investigation by Nome Police Dept. says that in a string of charges on sexual assault, women would awaken in their bedrooms and see Eide standing by their beds, in their rooms, or touching them inappropriately. In the case of the 14-year-old female victim, court documents said she awoke to find Eide unexpectedly in her bedroom, lifting up her covers. The female, a sister of one of Eide’s good friends, recognized Eide from clothes she had seen him wearing earlier in the evening, according to the document. Eide left her bedroom.

“Soon after, the child’s mother awoke to sounds coming from her kitchen and went to investigate. There, she found Eide eating food,” according to court records. “The mother, who knew Eide personally, directed him to leave and ended up pushing him out of her house. Then she discovered that the interior door had been kicked in.”

According to a court schedule, Eide’s next appearance will be March 16. The court has scheduled the trial for the week of April 25.

