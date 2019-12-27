Nome Elementary voices stir season’s emotions

The annual Nome Elementary Holiday Program once again packed the school’s gym as the young students celebrated the season with music, both vocal and instrumental. The hour-long presentation featured groups from first grade through sixth performing traditional Christmas songs and more modern popular numbers.

The program began with the fourth graders performing Silent Night. They exited the stage to make room for the sixth grade band ensemble who sang Jingle Bells.

Music Director Ahne Schield gave a brief talk about the young musicians and then a combined chorus of fifth and sixth graders sang Glow.

After the big kids exited stage right the first graders marched out onto the risers to send the cuteness meter off the scale. Their performance of the jazzy Jingle Jive was a nice follow-up to the older students’ rendition of Jingle Bells. The second graders sang Christmas Card. And for the final number of the evening the third graders, who also rate high on the cuteness meter, performed A Hat For My Snowman and closed with We Wish You A Merry Christmas, accompanied by teacher Mr. Ian McRae on guitar.

This annual event is one that can rival a basketball game for packing the gym. The students put on a show they can truly be proud of.