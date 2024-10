Nome Common Council canvasses election results

In a meeting on Thursday evening, the Nome Common Council canvassed the municipal election results.

The official results are as follows:

Council Seat C: Scot Henderson, 304 votes, 21 write-ins

Council Seat D: Kohren Green, 255 votes; Miranda Musich 97 votes; 6 write-ins

Utility Board Seat B: Derek McLarty, 301 votes; 25 write-ins

Utililty Board Seat C: David Barron, 332 votes; 6 write-ins

School Board Seat C: Nancy Mendenhall, 313 votes, 18 write-ins

School Board Seat D: Jon Gregg, 311, 14 write-ins