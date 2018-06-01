Nome commemorates Memorial Day

Nome commemorated Memorial Day Monday with a parade down Front Street to the cemetery where speeches and song honored those who fell in defense of their country. A second commemoration for those who died at sea was held on the bank of the Snake River.

“We’re taking part in remembrance of our fallen comrades on this Memorial Day,” spoke Aaron Iworrigan, chaplain of the VFW Post in Nome. “We are gathered here in remembrance of our brothers and sisters, homies, bros, and bloods, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in time of all wars. They didn’t step back when they were called to serve our great country. They served to protect our freedom and our way of life.”

Nome Mayor Richard Beneville read a proclamation from Governor Bill Walker and then noted that last month Nome buried Reverend Dan Karmun.

“An American, an Alaskan, a soldier who loved his country and fought in his way to protect,” said the mayor. He then praised the patriotism of the people in this region and noted how he felt on the way over for the proceedings when he heard Ray Charles on the car radio, singing American the Beautiful.

“The VFW thanks members of our community for marching today, for the ceremonial honoring or our comrades,” said Jake Kenick of the VFW. “The VFW honors all who served, but those who served in the ATG, the Alaska Territorial Guard, are our heroes. Veterans in our region speak of those who served with the ATG with great respect. Marston’s vision of using hunters with an intimate knowledge of the land for troops was unprecedented in American history. They provided surveillance and front line reports that kept the communities safe.”

Bering Air’s restored Vietnam era Huey helicopter did a fly by and then the group moved to the shore of the Snake River for a service to honor those who died at sea. The Huey returned to drop a wreath into the water, bringing the Nome Memorial Day commemoration to an end.