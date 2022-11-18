Nome celebrates Veterans Day

By Peter Loewi

The sun crested the post office as Nomeites, family, and friends began their parade down Front Street to celebrate Veterans Day. Temperatures were low but spirits were high as blues and oranges lit up the sky, illuminating the marchers.

Community members bundled up to watch them go by and some saluted the four flags: of the USA, Alaska, the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action and the local VFW.

The parade went west on Front Street, turned north on Bering Street, and ended with hugs in front of Old St. Joe’s.

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day and called that in most countries, is held to celebrate the end of World War One in 1918. In the USA, it honors everyone who served in the U.S. armed forces. Memorial Day, which is held in May, honors those who lost their lives at war.

