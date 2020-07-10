Nome celebrates a subdued Fourth of July

Nome observed the country’s Independence Day on Saturday with a celebration in traditional Nome style but somewhat subdued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a parade, a patriotic program and street games but the crowd was significantly smaller and the events shorter than usual.

Still, it was a Nome Fourth of July celebration in the same way it’s been celebrated for 120 years. “We were pleased that several hundred citizens were able to join us for our Independence Day celebration,” said Interim Mayor John Handeland. “Those who participated did so safely and enjoyed our celebration of our independence.”

A few people wore masks and some were careful about social distancing. There were masks on faces in the street games. As competitors lined up for running or bicycle races they were spaced farther apart than in past years. The shoe scramble was eliminated, as were the three-legged and gunnysack races.

The absence of the late Mayor Richard Handeland was noted in one of the opening speeches.

The Fourth of July festivities are the occasion for the Rotary Club to announce the Nome Citizen of the Year. This year, Louie Green Sr. is the man. Rotarian Lew Tobin said Louie came to Nome in the ‘50s or ‘60s and has been helping Nome ever since. He has served on the City Council several times and has been on the utility board. He’s been a tireless musician who has performed with his band at all sorts of public functions. “He was in charge of Pilgrim Hot Springs for about 20 years and did all the farming out there to bring in potatoes and vegetables into town,” said Tobin. And he raised a family out at the hot springs. “While you may have a favorite plumber or a heat man on your list you were more likely to find Louie in town than others,” said John Handeland. “He would show up in some of the messiest situations and the coldest times. It’s been a great thing to have him in our community.”

The parade itself included fewer floats than usual. “While numbers were less, the spirits were greater,” said Handeland. “By and large it was a very successful and enjoyable day for everyone.”