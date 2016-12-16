Nome-Beltz band and choir highlight musical Christmas celebrations

The Nome-Beltz band and choir, under the direction of Musical Director Ron Horner, kicked off the Christmas season with several musical performances.

The centerpiece to their merrymaking occurred at the Band and Choir Winter Concert on Tuesday, December 6 in the Nome Elementary Commons.

The first to perform at the concert was the high school choir. Their set list included “Joy is Everywhere” by Becki Slagle Mayo, “Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovich, “A La Nanita Nana” by Ruth Elaine Schram and “My Christmas Tree” by Alan Menken. They also performed “Winter Dream” by Jerry Estes, which featured a duet by Maya Coler and Annalise Contreras. Kathy Horner provided piano accompaniment on many of the arrangements.

The junior high band played “America the Beautiful” by Samuel Ware, “March Onward” by John O’Reilly and Mark Williams and “Holiday Fantasy”, also by John O’Reilly and Mark Williams.

The high school band concluded the evening with four arrangements. Their play list included “A Joyous Christmas” by Randall D. Standridge, “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Stille Nacht” by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber, and “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano.

Both the high school band and choir appeared at the 20th annual Christmas Extravaganza on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Old St. Joe’s. They followed a welcome by emcee Mayor Richard Beneville, who led the audience in several Christmas songs. The full house also listened to an invocation by Pastor Daniel Ward and witnessed the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Other performers at the Extravaganza were Ian and Kristine McRae, The Dave Coler Family Musical Experience and the Nome Homeschool Choir, who were co-directed by Patty Burchell and Carleen Hobbs.

The evening’s festivities concluded with a Nativity performance by the Nome Homeschoolers, under the direction of Angela Hansen, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

The musical high school students of Nome-Beltz also conducted their annual Christmas-themed Dessert Fundraiser on Tuesday, November 29. An assortment of solos and duets were performed. Three desserts presented by auctioneer Richard Beneville topped the $290 mark. The top prize was bid on by Angie Gorn who walked away with a $310 Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake with praline topping and a gingersnap crust made by Betsy Brennan.