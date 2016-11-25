Nancy McGuire, a champion for the Freedom of Speech

As Americans we hold close the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution of the United States. The first of those amendments includes freedom of religion, the freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The 1st amendment to the United States Constitution reads as follows:

Amendment I Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Nancy McGuire held Freedom of the Press very close to her heart and for 34 years as editor of the Nome Nugget she exercised that freedom. We all benefited from her editorial candor. Not all agreed with Nancy all the time, I didn’t. She used the “bully pulpit” of her editorials to talk directly to us. At election time she reminded us to vote, other times to work to preserve our environment and she reminded us of our responsibilities as citizens of Nome. She would hold City Hall and city officials to task on issues. As Nome’s current Mayor I’ve felt the critical eye of “Nancy Nugget”. She also believed that although we all had differing views, we should maintain a level of civility.

Nancy McGuire was one of my heroes. When I remember Nancy, words like courage, tenacity and faith come to mind. As a journalist, editor and owner of Alaska’s oldest newspaper she knew her responsibility to her readers and fellow Nomeites.

We are blessed to have had Nancy among us.

Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be missed.