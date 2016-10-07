Municipal election results canvassed

A shockingly low number of only 473 out of 2,494 eligible Nome voters found their way to the polls on Oct. 4 to participate in the municipal elections in order to vote on two Nome Common Council seats, two Nome Joint Utility seats, one School Board seat and one proposition.

City Clerk Bryant Hammond gave the unofficial and preliminary election results to a small group of Nomeites who waited at Old St. Joe’s Hall for the tally.

Following are the official results that the Nome Common Council canvassed on Thursday, Oct. 6 in a special meeting.

Nome Common Council seat “F” saw a three-way race between incumbent Matt Culley and challengers Mark Johnson and Tom Okleasik.

Since no candidate received 50 percent plus one vote, there will be a runoff election between Mark Johnson, who received 226 votes, and Matt Culley, who got 133 votes. Okleasik received 109 votes. There were two write-ins. The runoff election will be held on November 1.

Councilman Jerald Brown was the only candidate there at Old St. Joe’s hall on Tuesday night to hear the results. He ran unopposed for Seat “E”, a three-year council seat, but said he was interested to hear if the proposition passed that asked whether the city should increase its sales tax from 5 to 7 percent from May to August. The ballot proposition passed with 272 voters casting a Yes vote and 193 voting against it.

Jerald Brown will retain his seat with 391 votes. There were 39 write-ins.

Official numbers list Wes Perkins winning the race for Utility seat “B”, with 347 votes over incumbent Fred Moody, who received 107 votes.

Utility seat “E” saw only one candidate, Emory “Chuck” Wheeler. On Monday before the election a residency challenge was presented to the City Clerk and discussed at length at the council’s canvassing meeting. The council did not find a legal basis to remove Chuck Wheeler from the ballot and left it up to the NJUS board to deal with the candidacy issue once Wheeler is seated. Wheeler received 208 votes while there were 68 write-ins for Nate Perkins, who is per city rules not eligible to serve on the NJUS board since he is a NJUS employee, and 16 write-ins for Fred Moody.

Current School Board President Barb Amarok retained seat “E” on the school board. She received 380 votes and there were 49 write-ins.