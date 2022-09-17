Home / News / Mega storm pummels region
A house, only used for storage, was washed off Belmont Point and became lodged upriver at the Snake River bridge.

Mega storm pummels region

Sun, 09/18/2022 - 1:39am admin

The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.

In the evening, NVFD responded to a fire at Bering Sea Restaurant. The whole building burned down and volunteer fire fighters put out the raging flames, while strong south winds blew black smoke over Nome. No loss of life has been reported.

As we learn more, we keep updates coming on our Nome Nugget Facebook page.

The Nome Nugget

PO Box 610
Nome, Alaska 99762
USA

Phone: (907) 443-5235
Fax: (907) 443-5112

www.nomenugget.net

External Links

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media