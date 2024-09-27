Meet the candidates: Your voter guide to the 2024 municipal elections

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Nome voters will be casting their ballots for the following offices: Two Nome Common Council seats, two NJUS board seats and two School Board seats. Nearly all candidates running for office are current incumbents, except for Nome Common Council seat D, currently held by Meghan Sigvanna Tapqaq, who is not running for re-election. Kohren Green and Miranda Musich declared their candidacies for the three-year term seat D.

NJUS Board seat B, a two-year seat, is up for election and incumbent Derek McLarty is the sole candidate. The same goes for NJUS board seat C, a three-year term, currently held by David Barron, also the lone candidate for the seat.

School Board seats C and D, both three-year terms, currently held by Nancy Mendenhall and Jon Gregg, respectively,re also on the ballot.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 is municipal election day and in-person voting will take place at Old St. Joe’s Hall at Anvil City Square, starting at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters must reside in Nome to cast their vote for municipal office candidates.

To give voters a better understanding on where candidates stand, we sent questionnaires to each candidate. McLarty, Barron and Gregg have not returned their answers to the Nugget by press time.

Nome Common Council

Seat C

Candidate and Incumbent: Scot Henderson

Nome Nugget: What is your motivation to re-run for Nome Common Council?

Scot Henderson: The quality of life in Nome depends on its residents volunteering their time and talents to improve our community. I believe I have the experience that will be helpful in addressing a number of critical issues currently facing Nome. I feel like I have the energy and passion to serve for another 3-year term.

I am willing to put in the time and effort to understand the challenges facing Nome, do my homework, ask hard questions and show up in-person for every council meeting that I can. I enjoy talking with residents about what the City is doing right, and where we can improve.

I am willing to take on tough issues even when there is not 100 percent agreement on a particular solution. I try to think about what is best for the entire community, not just what is desired by a particular entity or group. I like to think outside the box when determining the best solution to a problem. Just because things have “always been done this way”, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best approach.

Nome Nugget: Could you talk briefly about your background, your qualification and your continued interest in civic involvement?

Scot Henderson: My family moved to Alaska when I was in second grade, and I grew up on a small farm in the Mat-Su Valley.

After graduating high school, I served in the U.S. Army on active duty, and also as a part-time soldier while attending college.

After graduating with an accounting degree, I spent 11 years working for a local bank in Alaska.

For the past 20 years, I have worked for an Alaska Native Corporation, managing operations in retail, fuel and real estate.

I actually enjoy analyzing financial statements and budgets, to better understand how funds flow through an organization, and how those funds can be spent more efficiently.

Nome Nugget: What is your long-term (10-20 years) vision of Nome? And what are the most pressing issues that Nome faces, what issues should be prioritized and how do you propose to address them?

Scot Henderson: We should have a community that is safe and welcoming to all residents and visitors. Our police department continues to improve, with the goal of full accreditation by year end. The continued importation of illegal drugs into Nome, including fentanyl, has devastated families here. All efforts should be made to aggressively investigate and prosecute those responsible. Although the State of Alaska is primarily responsible for drug enforcement activities in this region, it may be time for the City of Nome to take a more active role in this area.

We should have a community with schools that adequately prepare our students for the future, whether it be college, trade school, military or employment. Our students should also be able to return to Nome to well-paying jobs that can support them and their families. We should be able to attract highly qualified teachers to teach and live in Nome. This requires additional investment in their compensation, housing options, and teachers must have a safe and positive learning environment to work in.

We should have a community that is financially able to maintain its infrastructure and roads, in spite of the continued stresses of climate change, ground settlement and adverse weather conditions. Although we have skilled operators and road maintenance continues to improve, Nome is experiencing heavy truck traffic and increased wet weather during the summer. This may require changes in current maintenance strategies, and investment in additional equipment and manpower.

Nome Nugget: How do you believe the Port of Nome expansion is going to affect Nome and how would you propose to manage the growth that comes with the expansion?

Scot Henderson: The Port of Nome expansion project will bring significant growth in a very short time. The challenge will be managing that growth so that it is sustainable over the long term, instead of just during the construction period. Converting short term housing provided for construction workers into long term housing for residents is one of those challenges. Although the city has been successful in securing the funding for the port construction, it will be critical that we can afford and plan for the longer term maintenance and upkeep of the new infrastructure.

Nome Nugget: How do you propose to balance the city’s general budget as a budget shortfall is projected for FY25?

Scot Henderson: Although I am a strong believer in balanced budgets, the significant $2 million deficit forecast for the current fiscal year will be challenging to fix in only one year, without causing an unacceptable burden on local taxpayers. The port project will increase city tax revenues in the short term but will likely not solve the deficit overnight. I believe it will take a disciplined multiyear budget strategy, including a combination of 1) streamlined city services, 2) a reduction in existing tax exemptions, and 3) possible slight increase in sales taxes, either year-round or seasonal.



Nome Common Council

Seat D

Candidate: Kohren Green

Nome Nugget: What is your motivation to run for Nome Common Council?

Kohren Green: The Common Council impacts all of Nome’s residents daily by voting on important issues like the sales tax, property tax and zoning. In talking recently with local residents about their concerns as I go about my day, I want to help address them. I’d like to help ensure that our town is able to wade through all of the challenges looming on the horizon, with the least number of hiccups possible.

Nome Nugget: Could you talk briefly about your background, your qualification and your continued interest in civic involvement?

Kohren Green: I grew up here in Nome and want to continue living here and raising my family. I’m a dad with two kids that attend Nome Public Schools. I tend to be a problem solver at work and have tried my best to come up with ideas, by first getting input from my co-workers and talking through issues, before I implement a solution. I’ve worked in the fuel industry for over 16 years. I started out as a mechanic and I’m currently working as an operations manager, with our teams in various departments in the corporation.

Nome Nugget: What is your long-term (10-20 years) vision of Nome?

Kohren Green: I would like to see Nome’s population and economy grow in a sustainable fashion. We currently don’t have enough qualified and trained employees to fill open positions, we don’t have enough housing for those employees, and we don’t have training facilities locally to train residents to fill these positions. Looking into the future, I’d like to see our town partner with organizations like NACTEC to build our own vocational training centers providing our region with cost effective welding, CDL and heavy equipment certifications.

Nome Nugget: What are the most pressing issues that Nome faces, what issues should be prioritized and how do you propose to address them?

Kohren Green: Nome has had issues of trust in our police force from decades past to recent years. I’d like to figure out a way to entice locals into joining the police department and helping to increase the public’s trust.

Our schools have had a very hard time attracting and retaining teachers for our kids. We have a severe lack of housing and it’s been one of the biggest hurdles for teachers and our police force. Applying for grants and partnering with local contractors to build apartment complexes is a good start.

Adjusting our wage and benefits to competitive levels should bring more interest in these jobs, along with offering housing hopefully will help new job applicants put down roots in Nome.

Nome Nugget: How do you believe the Port of Nome expansion is going to affect Nome and how would you propose to manage the growth that comes with the expansion?

Kohren Green: The cost of housing tends to increase when a large number of workers come to town for these large, long projects. The companies often have man camps for their workers, but families tend to follow their loved ones that are working up here. The local economy will flourish while construction is happening. Encouraging the port contractors to also construct longer term housing, will benefit our residents long after the port project is finished.

Nome Nugget: How do you propose to balance the city’s general budget as a budget shortfall is projected for FY25?

Kohren Green: It’s very hard to balance the budget for the upcoming year without a drastic negative impact to residents. I believe we should take a look at more than just one solution, such as removing tax exemptions, increasing the sales tax or property taxes, or even reducing city services, for the short term. However, we should also continue to look for other revenue streams to pull from. I don’t have all the answers but I’m willing to try my best at finding them.

Nome Common Council

Seat D

Candidate: Miranda Musich

Nome Nugget: What is your motivation to run for Nome Common Council?

Miranda Musich: My motivation is straightforward—I want to better understand city government, how all the components work together and how funds are allocated. As someone who focuses on the big picture, it’s important for me to grasp how everything functions. Additionally, as a business owner and leader of an organization with multiple locations, serving on the council would enhance my effectiveness in those roles as well.

Nome Nugget: Could you talk briefly about your background, your qualifications, and your interest in civic involvement?

Miranda Musich: I was born and raised in Nome, and through the military, I've had the opportunity to live in various places, including overseas, meeting and working with people from diverse backgrounds. Although I didn't serve in the military myself, I gained these experiences through marriage. I hold several degrees, including psychology, business administration, criminal justice administration, and a master’s in organizational leadership. Over the years, I’ve worked as a 911 dispatcher, a college professor, a business owner, and now, I manage a nonprofit community radio station with locations in Nome and Anchorage. I believe my diverse experiences will allow me to bring a fresh perspective to the council, and at the core of everything I do, I strive to help others and serve my community. Running for the council is another avenue to do that.

Nome Nugget: What is your long-term (10-20 years) vision for Nome?

Miranda Musich: My vision for Nome is a community with a strong economy, supported by both tourism and local opportunities. The deep-sea port presents a significant chance to boost the economy, including the possibility of reestablishing a military presence here, which would have substantial benefits. However, I’m also mindful of the challenges that come with the military, given my long-standing affiliation with them as a spouse and civilian employee since the late 1990s. One key concern is ensuring they don’t leave behind waste, as has happened in the past. Fortunately, we now have better awareness and knowledge to address these issues.

Beyond that, my focus is on creating healthy opportunities for our youth, addressing housing needs, and ensuring we have the resources to foster a healthy and thriving population.

Nome Nugget: What are the most pressing issues Nome faces, and how do you propose to address them as a council member?

Miranda Musich: Housing and education are two of the most pressing issues. The cost of new housing construction is incredibly high, making it difficult to expect new developments for the general population. Much of the new housing being discussed is reserved for employees of specific organizations, which may free up existing housing but also creates a dynamic where employment is tied to housing availability. Until I learn more about what we can do as a city and on the council, I don’t have a specific solution, but I believe in observing, learning, and then making informed decisions.

Education is another complex issue. I believe in proper funding for schools, and I’m troubled when people criticize Alaska’s high per-student spending without understanding the factors behind that number. My background in criminal justice has made it clear that investing in children early is vital for a better society. At the same time, accountability is essential, both at the administrative and school board levels. As someone who manages a nonprofit, I understand the need to stretch funds while ensuring employees are compensated fairly, including with basic benefits like health insurance.

Nome Nugget: How do you believe the Port of Nome expansion will affect Nome, and how would you propose to manage the growth that comes with it?

Miranda Musich: This is an area where I still have a lot to learn, but I believe much of the growth in Nome will stem from the military’s increased presence, as mentioned earlier. It will be important for city leaders to collaborate with military leadership to ensure respect for the culture, the people, and the land as growth occurs.

Nome Nugget: How do you propose to balance the city’s general budget, given the projected shortfall for FY25?

Miranda Musich: Rather than immediately cutting services, I would first look for ways to improve efficiency. For instance, the city likely spends a significant amount on repairs due to vandalism. Installing better cameras and hiring part-time youth employees during the summer to monitor key areas could reduce these costs in the long run. This would also free up public works for essential tasks like road maintenance while providing job opportunities for local youth.

However, until I’ve had the chance to review the budget in detail, it's difficult to propose specific measures. It’s essential to focus on practical, feasible ideas rather than speculation.

School Board Seat C

Incumbent and candidate: Nancy Mendenhall

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run again for the school board and what your interest is to continue serving on the board?

Nancy Mendenhall: I wish to serve on the Nome School Board again as all of my children went through the school system here and the great majority of my grandchildren, including some presently enrolled.

I have several years' experience on the board so I know the typical issues, and am a retired educator with teaching experience grade 1 through college and administrative experience of years as well. Thus I have perspective from all sides except as a student at Nome Public Schools.

Nome Nugget: What are the most pressing issues facing Nome Public Schools and how do you propose to help solve them?

Nancy Mendenhall: The most pressing issues that the board deals with presently are (not in any priority order) finances, of course, with inadequate support from the State; review of Board Goals and Objectives, and Board Policies (done on a set calendar of review); hiring, and evaluation of Superintendent (regular review); curriculum review, all levels; creating an educational environment that meets the needs of students: whether bound for college, other training, or work experience; keeping communication with and meeting the interests and cultures of the families/community, and with statewide leadership in education; maintaining a safe and adequate physical plant, transportation, and nutritional, attractive school meals.

The board's role is to be active in both decision-making as required, and in group problem-solving, mainly with the Superintendent. Recent examples are reduced budget, changing technologies' effects on students and classrooms, more attention to student health and cultural identities — all demanding, taking community input to be successful.

Nome Nugget: What is the role of a board member to inform parents and community members on NPS’ priorities and needs?

Nancy Mendenhall: The board assures the families and community that they are welcome and wanted at every board meeting and work session, which are always publicly posted. The Superintendent is included in public leadership meetings and board members are welcome. The community has a role to play in all board committees, such as “Board Policy” and “Equity.”

Annually a public meeting has been usually called (prior to COVID) where major issues, accomplishments, and needs are discussed. This should continue.

Nome Nugget: Do you think NPS should expand its current cultural curriculum and what is the importance of doing so?

Nancy Mendenhall: I do believe it is vital that the current inclusion of regional cultural curriculum should be included in every classroom’s topics, at every level. It is important for the healthy personal development of our students. It can’t be only the ancient history, but should address the concerns of today, and the future, such as the role of ANSCA, and local tribal role; today's subsistence opportunities; how students can be involved in the future of these, etc.