Man charged on raping woman on seawall

John Luke Pete, 36, has been charged with Sexual Assault Second Degree and remains in custody at AMCC under $10,000 bail.

Court documents say Pete assaulted an incapacitated female on the seawall behind a Front Street restaurant on May 12, according to an affidavit signed by NPD Officer Alex Lee.

Alcohol was involved.

The charge is a Class B Felony. Pete appeared in Second District Criminal Court in Nome for Felony First Appearance on May 13. At the hearing, Thomas Jamgochian, assistant district attorney asked the defendant’s bail to be $10,000. Pete asked to be released on his own recognizance.

The court set bail at $10,000.

The court found Pete eligible and assigned him a public defender attorney to assist in his case.

According to investigation by Le and NPD Officer Cordell Murray, who responded to the sexual assault, they observed Pete on his knees with his clothing down near a woman trying pulling her clothing.

The affidavit described the woman as lying on her back with her head and shoulders stuck in a gap between two rocks atop the seawall and her lower body exposed.

She was crying, according to the court document.

The defendant, showing signs of intoxication, stated he had had consensual sex with the woman and had done nothing wrong, according to court documents.

The woman, also displaying signs of intoxication, when questioned by officers, responded that she did not know what had happened to her, and that she had not consented to having sex with the defendant.

Pete’s case is set for preliminary hearing on June 24.