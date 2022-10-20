Man arrested for shooting off gun in city limits

By Diana Haecker

A man was arrested for shooting off his gun in a residential area in Nome on Sunday night. Four shots were ringing out in the middle of the night, waking up residents near the 900 block of East 4th Avenue, about 3:17 a.m.

Alerted by several reports called in to the dispatch center, Nome Police Dept. Sgt. Alex Le and trainee Officer Nathan Bryson responded and found the suspect, identified as Marvin Jenkins, 32, walking on E. 3rd Avenue near the VFW towards Steadman. Despite instructions to stop, Jenkins kept on walking but complied after several loud commands, court documents say.

“Upon contact with the defendant, officers observed a fully loaded handgun magazine chambered in .45ACP on the ground in front of the defendant,” reads the NPD officer’s affidavit. “While ordering the defendant to lay flat on the ground, a silver handgun, later identified as a KHAR CM45 fell out of the defendant’s jacket pocket onto the ground.”

Officers observed glassy eyes, slurred speech and a staggering gait on Jenkins. A breath sampled yielded a BrAC of .254.

“When asked why he fired the weapon, the defendant essentially stated he liked the noise,” court documents say.

While the arrest was in progress, the officers were informed by NPD dispatch that a search on a national law enforcement data base revealed that Jenkins has prior felony records from the state of California, relating to burglary and battery.

Jenkins was charged with four counts of misconduct involving weapons in the second degree, two counts of misconduct involving weapons in the third degree; one count each of misconduct involving weapons in the fourth and fifth degree; and one count of reckless endangerment.

Jenkins appeared in court for the felony first appearance on Sunday, Oct. 16.

