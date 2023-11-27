Little Diomede city building slides off its foundation, leaving community vulnerable for more damage

On Sunday, about 11:30 a.m. the city building at Little Diomede slid off its aged, wooden foundational stilts and is leaning precariously against the school building downhill. The suspected cause of the stilt failure is rotten wood that gave way.

Luckily the incident occurred on Sunday morning, when the building was not occupied. No injuries were reported.

With the city building leaning up on the school house, both buildings are in danger of sliding downhill or collapsing. This would endanger power, water and phone services of the island’s 27 households.

The city building houses the city office, the Post Office, the fire department and a room where telecom company GCI keeps its equipment.

Diomede set up an incident command, with Frances Ozenna acting as incident commander. In a phone interview with the Nugget she said that they were expecting the worst on Sunday as the building continued to slide, with fuel tanks on both the front and back of the building. They quickly cut the power down, to disconnect the building from power. They restored power a few hours later. The city building is held up by the school building and at this point the structural integrity of the school building is unknown. Ozenna said the bottom half of the school’s foundation is already bending over, giving in to the pressure from the leaning city building.

“We need immediate assistance to get the building structurally sound so they can empty it out and demolish it so that school can resume after the holidays,” said Ozenna.

The City of Diomede has reached out to state and regional entities, requesting help.

As of Monday night, there was no response to Diomede, because of a storm with strong southeast winds moving through the Bering Strait.

Downhill from both the school building and the leaning city building is the town’s powerplant, the washeteria, the clinic’s sewer line and the town’s fuel lines.

City Council member Samantha Menadelook said that the power plant could be affected if the buildings collapse. “That would mean no power for Diomede, for who knows how long, because they would have to get probably new generators out here and it's wintertime now,” she said.

With all fire department equipment inside the unstable city building, the town also worries that a potential fire could not be put out.

School was suspended as the school building’s integrity is questionable. In a facebook post the Diomede School posted “The district has scheduled a leveling and building expert to assess the damage to the building. Until we are given the all clear for the safety of all students, staff and community members the school will remain closed.”

According to Ozenna, Bering Strait School District formulated a plan to get the five teachers, including the principal, and one of the teachers three kids off the island as their living quarters are in the school building.

Diomede’s students will be homeschooled for now, Ozenna said. There was no option to get the students off the island, many of them very young, to school them elsewhere.

Ozenna was told the postal service is suspended until a temporary post office location on Diomede can be stood up.

She is worried that the interruption to the sparse flight schedule could mean a food shortage. “We need the food supply to come in,” she said.

Usually, the Pathfinder helicopter provides passenger service on Monday and mail service on Wednesday. Due to the forecasted storm on Monday, the passenger service was moved to Sunday. The next service, weather pending, will be on Wednesday, when the teachers and ANTHC workers on the island will be flown out.

Ozenna said that the city is working on a draft disaster declaration for the governor to declare a disaster.

She added that last year the city has applied for grants for a new city office building. The funding was not granted, so they will again for the third time apply.

For now, she said, “Our biggest concern is that we won't be able to do anything until we stabilize the problem.”