Jon Gregg selected as new school board member

Nome Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday to interview candidates Jon Gregg, Kenneth Hughes and Paul Kosto for the open board seat left by former president of the board Sandra Martinson.

After the interviews, which were held in public session, the board selected Jon Gregg to serve the remainder of the term until the elections in 2024.

Gregg will be sworn in at the next school board meeting, Tuesday November 14.

“I’m looking for a way to become vested in this community and help,” Gregg told the board during the interview.