Iron Dog: Hale brothers first in more ways than one

Israel and Joseph Hale rode the Iron Dog in the recreational class and were the first team to arrive in Nome. They were also the first Iron Dog team to travel through the villages of the Northwest Arctic Borough in the race. Israel Hale is the first amputee, double amputee, to finish the race.

“We had a really good run,” said Joseph. “Israel is an incredible rider, he really rides well. He led the way and he navigated. We were boldly going through the trails, getting lost in the blizzards, following other snow machine tracks. We were so lost so many times. Israel has a knack for what you could call direction and I followed him.” They rode without GPS and neither had ridden any of the course previously.

The Hale brothers, Israel, 33, and Joseph, 43, grew up in the wilds of Alaska and have known harsh weather conditions all their lives. They now live in Palmer. Israel lost both his legs in a road accident where he was hit from behind while fixing a trailer with a broken spring.

“After Kaltag it was rough,” said Israel. “There was five to seven feet of snow coming up to Old Woman Cabin.”

“We were breaking trail, the first ones through there,” said Joseph.

“Then from Old Woman Cabin to Nome we drove in 50 to 60 mile an hour winds and drifts and it was brutal,” said Israel. “It was very cold but it didn’t affect us. We had the right gear and neither of us got cold at all. Even in the blizzards on the sea ice we got caught in we did really well. We had all the Klim gear we needed and it works amazing.”

They both road Ski-Doo MXZ snow machines.

“Not having a GPS track and neither one of us ever having done the trail made it very tough,” said Israel. “But we were able to pin it down and navigate our way. We really got lost once coming into Kotzebue. It was a 60 mph blizzard that we got caught in on the sea ice and all the markers disappeared. There was no trail to follow. So we’re proud of getting here in one piece. The only mishap we had was getting some ice in my brother’s snow machine and bottom steering iced up and locked up in Elim. It caused him to roll and break his windshield. We got back on the road and got warm water from the guys there in town and put it in the bottom of the tub and melted the ice out. We got back on the trail and we’re proud to be here. We made good time, we had really good success. Not ever having done the trail before and not having a GPS track were proud we made it.”

They described the travelling through the villages in the Kotzebue region as the high point of the journey. “We were the first Iron Dog racers up there and it was so fun. We came into Buckland and they had the whole village out on the trail. They were jumping up and down and rootin’ and roarin’ and we were so excited. We were jumping up and giving hugs to people. The kids all piled around. There were hugs and selfies and high fives all the way up through Kotzebue and the other villages. The high was just unlike any other experience.”

Now they’re in Nome kicking back and savoring the satisfaction of a job well done. They hope to do the Iron Dog next year in the pro class. “It’s very expensive and neither one of us are rich,” said Joseph. “But if we can get the support to do it and get the sponsors, then maybe. We’ve already got offers from two sponsors right now so it’s looking pretty good.”

“Last thing I’d like to say is it’s really fun to be in Nome and to have driven here, not flown,” said Joseph.