Inside this week's Nugget

In addition to the stories on the home page, these articles are in this week's Nugget:

OP-Ed: Alaska's salmon future is at stake, By Mike Wood

Moose hunting closes early

NSHC board of directors to appoint new Nome representative

Brevig Mission man held on charges of kidnapping and assault

Iron Dog lost major sponsor, works to attract support

It's time for Scouting

Fish Report: Fishermen get record payout this season

Fish Factor by Laine Welch

Alaska State News,

The Dock Walk

And the Seawall, Court, Trooper Beat, Classifieds and more.

