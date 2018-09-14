Inside this week's Nugget
Fri, 09/14/2018 - 5:04pm admin
In addition to the stories on the home page, these articles are in this week's Nugget:
OP-Ed: Alaska's salmon future is at stake, By Mike Wood
Moose hunting closes early
NSHC board of directors to appoint new Nome representative
Brevig Mission man held on charges of kidnapping and assault
Iron Dog lost major sponsor, works to attract support
It's time for Scouting
Fish Report: Fishermen get record payout this season
Fish Factor by Laine Welch
Alaska State News,
The Dock Walk
And the Seawall, Court, Trooper Beat, Classifieds and more.
