HomePlate Apartments project is one month from completion

The 15-unit housing project HomePlate Apartments is set to be finished with construction the last week of October, according to Rhonda Schneider, grants, contracts & awards specialist at the Nome Community Center, the entity managing the project.

HomePlate is an apartment complex designed for those experiencing chronic homelessness in Nome to have permanent supportive housing. To qualify as chronically homeless, an individual must be unhoused for at least a period of 12 months, consecutively or with breaks, over the span of three years. Through the guidance of NCC, 15 people currently unhoused will move into fully furnished apartments with no requirement to leave after a certain amount of time.

Residents of Nome may have noticed the swift construction taking place over the summer, soon to be completed and Schneider is planning the building’s introduction to the community.

“I’m feeling like we need to do three different open houses,” Schneider said. Her plan now is to hold the initial open house for neighbors of the HomePlate building. Schneider said she understands how neighbors nearby may have concerns about the property and how it will be taken care of. The open house would be an opportunity to show them the property before the tenants move in and explain the rules of the facility and requirements for compliance.

“We want to let them know that noise will be managed, we’ll lock the doors at 11 p.m. we’re gonna make sure everyone’s safe,” Schneider said.

The second open house will be held for the 22 agencies who contributed funds, making the $10 million project possible. The final contribution came from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington.

The final open house would be for the Nome community, for all the people curious about the project to tour and understand.

These open houses would be held the first week of November, after construction is complete and before residents move in.

The residents of HomePlate are selected from a list called the Homeless Management Information System which catalogues the peoples who have been homeless the longest. Those who experience chronic homelessness will be prioritized as residents. There are currently an estimated 30 people experiencing chronic homelessness in Nome, and 15 will reside in HomePlate Apartments, Schneider said.

If they have an income there is a minimum rent fee they’re required to pay, if there is no income they won’t.

“Often they’re eligible for benefits that they aren’t receiving,” Schneider said. “Maybe they don’t know they’re eligible or they don’t have permanent addresses which disqualifies them from receiving benefits.”

Part of HomePlate’s goal is to connect residents with resources, like benefits they’re eligible for but aren’t receiving.

There is also a space in the building designed for medical care and behavioral health care. Schneider says thorough a memorandum of agreement with Norton Sound Health Corporation, their staff will come to the apartments to provide services for the residents. Schneider’s hope is over time the residents form stronger bonds with the health care professionals and become more comfortable with receiving services.

Resources will also come in the form of opportunities to hear from agencies like Wells Fargo bank and their Financial Freedom Curriculum or the Department of Labor presenting on available job opportunities.

“We do know that if we bring them in, there’s more opportunity for people to take advantage of them than if they had to go out see them or to try and make this connection,” Schneider said.

Schneider says to keep up the HomePlate Apartments they will employ some tenants to do entry level positions like janitorial tasks, monitor who is coming in and out, room checks for the 11p.m. curfew, and more where help is needed. This is a way for them to contribute to the rent for their apartment and be a part of the building community.

“We aren’t their caregivers, we are just facilitators for their opportunity for better quality of life,” Schneider said.