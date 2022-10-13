Help came too late for overdue Nome man

A Nome man who was reported overdue as he was traveling from Koyuk to Nome on October 10, was found dead by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter search crew. Alaska State Troopers say that Bo Adams, 38, of Nome was found dead on October 12, with “evidence at the scene indicating that he likely succumbed to the elements.”

According to the troopers, they were notified on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8:45 a.m. that Adams was missing as the was traveling by boat from Koyuk to Nome. His last contact was from Rocky Point at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. When Adams did not arrive in Nome, family went looking for him and located the boat near Bluff and they saw shoeprints leaving the boat but were unable to locate him.

Alaska State Troopers launched a state plane from Nome on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. and spotted a man walking approximately two miles inland from the boat. A trooper dispatch reads, “Terrain conditions did not permit landing however the individual acknowledged the plane and did not appear to be in destress [sic].” When asked what led the trooper pilot to think that Adams was not distressed and why the trooper didn’t see the need for Adams to be lifted out of the roadless area, Trooper spokesperson Tim Despain said, “He waved at the plane in a non-distressed mannerism as he was walking. The terrain did not permit safe landing of the plane.”

The trooper provided the coordinates to the family. When pressed on why the coordinates were not given to SAR groups, Despain answered, “The coordinates were given to family that had informed AST they were going back out to continue searching.”

Not until the next day was the U.S. Coast Guard contacted and they responded with a helicopter crew from Kotzebue to search in the area where the state plane had seen Adams the day before. At 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 the Coast Guard located Bo Adams deceased. Adams' body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage for examination. Next of kin has been notified.