Ham radio operators broadcast from Sledge Island

A group of four amateur radio enthusiasts has set up an operation on Sledge Island off Nome to communicate with other “hams” around the world. The four men are members of the Russian Robinson Club, an international organization founded in 1993 for amateurs interested in radio communication from polar stations, islands and maritime mobile objects. The club takes its name from remote Robinson Crusoe Island, which is 125 miles off the coast of Chile. There are 1,200 members from 58 countries and it began in Russia. One of the hams on Sledge Island is from Novosibirsk, the capital of Siberia. Two others are originally from Russia but now live in the Seattle area. The fourth member to make the trip to Sledge Island is from Texas.

The same group travelled from Dutch Harbor to St. Matthew Island in 2011 and set up their radio equipment there. They operated for a week and made over 3,000 contacts with other hams. They then travelled to Nome, spent a couple of days, and went home.

These men are part of the Islands On The Air program, IOTA for short, which has thousands of followers worldwide. It began in the United Kingdom in 1964 and promotes making radio contact from islands all over the world. There is an IOTA directory and an IOTA website. IOTA encourages friendly competition and details of the performance of expeditions, such as the one currently on Sledge Island, are published and recognized.

On Tuesday, August 27, the group had assembled all its equipment and was waiting for the boat ride out to the island. Don Stiles was the skipper who would take them there. “We’re just waiting for the weather,” said Yuri Sushkin, one of the Seattle hams. “Today we tried to push it but the captain said ‘I’m not comfortable with it.’ The hard part is landing on the island. A couple of guys will help us out so we can do it quickly and efficiently.” Their equipment included three complete radio setups. “So we have three transceivers, three amplifiers, those would be the significant pieces,” said Mike Crownover, from Boerne, Texas. He’s a retired oil refinery engineer. “Then there’s all the other stuff that goes with it, the microphones, headphones, Morse code keys, computers, antennas.” And on top of the electronics they were transporting tents, cooking equipment, generators and fuel. They were concerned about drinking water on the island. They’d heard there is a spring but nobody could tell them where it is located.

Sledge Island is 5.3 miles from shore and uninhabited. It is 1.6 miles across, of volcanic origin, and is part of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was named by Captain Cook in 1778. In the 1880 U.S. Census it appears as the unincorporated Native village of Aziak with a population of 50. In the 1890 Census there were 67 residents, all Native. It has not been reported in any census since 1890.

They are able to set up their radio station in just a couple of hours. First the tents went up and then the electronics. The weather was breezy and the sea rough on Tuesday when they traveled to the island but shortly after it got windier and began to rain incessantly. Keeping the radio equipment dry in a flapping, windblown tent on a remote island in the Bering Sea looked like it was going to be a tough job.

Once set up, the hams began transmitting. “We will use 20 meters, 30, 17, 40, and we might try 80,” said Sushkin. “Since the expedition has already been announced people are waiting for us,” said Alexei Antipov, an electronics specialist from Seattle. “We’re pretty much looking for anybody who can hear us,” said Sushkin. “So it will be a so-called pileup, lots of people calling at the same time. In order to control it you split them up in the frequency so they don’t interfere with each other, then you speak to each of them over time. That’s the plan in the beginning of the expedition. In a couple of days it will slow down so it will be easier, just one on one.” Yuri Zaruba of Novosibirsk, who will use Morse code for most of his communications, said “In the beginning it will be hard to distinguish between the guys who are all calling at the same time.”

They use three modes of communication: voice, Morse code and digital, which is a new development. “Geographically the U.S. and Asia would be our biggest customers,” said Crownover. “We hope to get into Europe also. We go over the pole for that.” The Aurora Borealis can be a problem for radio operators because it is more powerful than the radio waves and blocks them. “It’s our enemy,” said Sushkin. “It’s a big enemy.”

“We wish it wasn’t here,” said Crownover. When they returned from St. Matthew Island propagation was so bad in Nome due to the Aurora they could hear no amateur radio stations anywhere, just one radio from North Korea. Since the Aurora is here to stay they’ll be directing their transmissions around it where possible.

The team will broadcast “CQ,” the international call indicating response desired, followed by the club’s call sign, KL7RRC. Anybody listening can answer. “They know where we are,” said Crownover. “It’s been publicized and they’re waiting. So when we go to the typical frequency ranges for islands they’ll be hanging out there and when they hear us they spot us and everybody knows that we’re on.” After contact the club will send what’s call a QSL card, which is like a postcard with information about the club, to the ham who made the contact. The plan was to spend a week on Sledge Island.

The presence of foreign nationals so close to the border with Russia and broadcasting radio signals might seem to be a threat to national security. A call to the FBI in Anchorage got a bored-sounding FBI agent on the line, who suggested the reporter call an Anchorage ham radio club instead. The ham from Anchorage who answered the call was familiar with the Sledge Island expedition and knew that they’d done all their pre-event paperwork.

The group was aided in Nome by local ham Henry Parker, who works at radio station KQQN.