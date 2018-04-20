Grand jury indicts Kobuk on attempted murder

Cody Kobuk, 18, held at AMCC in the robbery incident concerning a Checker Cab driver, has been indicted on four criminal charges by a grand jury meeting April 11. The jury handed up indictments on Attempted Murder First Degree, an Unclassified Felony offense and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class C Felony offense, added to the original charges of Robbery First Degree and Assault First Degree, both Class A Felony offenses.

Kobuk had his first felony appearance in Second District Court on April 2 on the counts of robbery and assault, and was arraigned on the four charges in Second District Criminal Superior Court on April 12.

His bail remains at $100,000.

Kobuk, in custody, has pleaded innocent to all charges in the robbery incident. He has a court-appointed attorney to assist him in handling his case.

A criminal complaint filed in Second District Court at Nome, based on investigation by Nome Police Dept. Sgt. Dickerson states that Kobuk and a juvenile planned to rob a cab driver. The juvenile handed Kobuk a box cutter knife near St. Joseph Catholic Church on West King Place and called a Checker Cab to pick them up around 4:00 a.m. the morning of March 31.

Speaking to Dickerson following his Miranda Advisement, Kobuk said he positioned himself behind the driver, holding his head against the seat rest and placed the knife to his neck. The juvenile brandished a pellet gun and demanded that Dan McDaniel hand over his cash. McDaniel ran the cab into a snowbank, according to the court complaint.When the taxi van hit the snowbank, McDaniel was thrown forward which resulted in his being stabbed in the neck with the knife, according to the account. The suspect stated he exited the vehicle and started fleeing without any money.

After pursuing the juvenile, who also fled the scene, on foot and calling the police, McDaniel went to the hospital and was subsequently flown to Anchorage for medical treatment, according to court records.

Kobuk concealed the knife with the intent to make it unavailable to criminal investigation, according to the indictment, which led to the count of tampering with physical evidence.

The court calendar shows Kobuk’s next court date on May 17 for an omnibus hearing.

