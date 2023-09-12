GCI cell service interruption impacts emergency calls

Telecommunications company GCI sent out an alert last Thursday September 7 informing customers in Nome they are unable to place or receive calls between mobile and landline phones including emergency phone numbers like 911.

“There was an equipment issue in Nome that we identified,” said Chief Communications Officer at GCI Heather Handyside “We are Goldstreaking a piece of equipment to Nome and we hope to have it there by tomorrow [September 13].”

The Nome Police Department and Norton Sound Regional Hospital both issued alternative phone numbers for GCI customers to use. For NPD the phone number is 907-304-1192. For NSHC it is 1-888-559-3311