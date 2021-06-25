Four new COVID cases detected

By Julia Lerner

The Norton Sound Health Corporation has identified four new COVID-19 cases in the region in the last seven days, bringing the total number of active cases across the Bering Strait to six: two in Nome, and four in Koyuk

Four individuals in Koyuk tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 22. All four were close contacts of each other, and the cases are considered community spread. Other close contacts have been notified, and the individuals are isolating.

“Due to potential community exposure, NSHC is recommending a hunker-down period in the community of Koyuk,” according to a NSHC press release Tuesday. “Outdoor, socially distanced activity is encouraged, but unvaccinated community members should avoid socializing with those not in their household and limit public outings. The Ruth Qumiiggan Henry Memorial Clinic in Koyuk will be open for testing, vaccinations, and emergencies only Wednesday-Friday, June 23-25. Those who are experiencing symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, body aches, or diarrhea should call the clinic at (907) 963-3311 to get tested. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to get tested this week and vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Vaccination status

Last week, NSHC administered about 40 new vaccinations, according to NSHC medical director Dr. Mark Peterson. “That’s a little low for us,” he said. “[It’s] about half a percent of the region.”

Peterson stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and said all three authorized vaccines are highly effective against the original COVID-19 strain, as well as variants present in Alaska. Variants remain a concern, though, especially when the region approaches colder, fall weather. “That’s the time when people will be gathering indoors,” Peterson explained. “We really want everybody vaccinated” before then, as COVID-19 is more easily spread in enclosed spaces, putting unvaccinated populations at a higher risk.

So far, seven cases of the P.1 variant and one case of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in Norton Sound. The B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, has spread across Alaska and showed up in Nome in May.

In Nome, 62 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, Dr. Peterson said. In order to reach herd immunity, more than 70 percent of the total population will need to be vaccinated.

Dr. Peterson hopes the Nome Chamber of Commerce raffle will encourage more individuals to get vaccinated. The raffle, open to anyone over the age of 12 who was vaccinated in the region, has weekly prizes available, as well as several grand prizes to be awarded in August.

Last week, Nome residents Shasta Henry and Tia Katcheak won the $1,000 prizes. Ernest Henry of Brevig Mission, Shane Yavaksek-Akeya of Savoonga and Levi Moses of Golovin won the $200 prizes.

During the weekly COVID-19 conference call, many village leaders expressed a need for more vaccine education in their communities, citing concerns with misinformation. Community members discussed offering educational information during church, through newsletters, and additional incentivization.

“We’ll keep the prizes coming and we’ll keep the information flowing,” Dr. Peterson said.

Vaccines are currently available to anyone ages 12 and up at several locations around Nome, including the NSHC pharmacy, the airport, and the post office.

Peterson also expressed support for businesses mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. “Organizations that will mandate the vaccine, that will help as well,” he said. “If more corporations require it, I think that would be helpful. I’m certainly very supportive, and Norton Sound is very supportive of any business, any agency or corporation that wants to require it for the safety of their personnel.”

Last week, several individuals protested the NSHC vaccine mandate at the Nome hospital.

“This is not about the COVID vaccine, but about the freedom to choose which medical procedures can be forced upon you without loosing [sic] your job,” read a flyer that was distributed on social media. “This is an issue of freedom for all. Today, faithful employees were sent home from their work at NSHC due to their decision to not vaccinate. Support individual freedom. Empathy for the loss of employment. Demonstrate to NSHC that we see their actions and the harm it has inflicted on our region.”

During the weekly COVID-19 conference call, Dr. Peterson explained that 100 percent of active hospital employees are currently vaccinated, though several unvaccinated employees were placed on administrative leave.

“A very limited number of people … still struggle with the decision [to get the COVID-19 vaccine],” Peterson explained. “They have some administrative time. They’re not terminated from work—no one has been terminated from work for lack of a vaccine. They’re given about a month of administrative time to not be working where they can make a decision about whether they want to be vaccinated or not. There have been no terminations of anyone.”

Recently, a federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit against the Houston Methodist Hospital over mandatory vaccinations for employees, clearing the way for hospitals and other organizations to require them.

“As a healthcare organization, it’s just so important that the health organizations lead the way,” Dr. Peterson said.

As of Tuesday, Alaska has had a total of 70,963 cases with 93 new cases reported, 1,652 hospitalizations with ten current hospitalizations and 373 deaths since the pandemic began last year. The statewide alert level is downgraded to low, but the YK Delta region seeing still a high alert level.

In Nome, the Bering Strait and the Norton Sound region, there have been 386 cases, 8 hospitalizations and no deaths.