Four new COVID-19 cases in Nome and region

There were four new documented cases of COVID-19 in the Bering Strait/Norton Sound region this week, bringing the total number of cases up to 54, with nine currently active.

The first two new cases were announced by the Norton Sound Health Corporation on Wednesday, September 2 in Stebbins. Both cases were connected to a travel-related case announced August 31 who had an estimated 30 close contacts. The patients are currently isolating.

A third case was announced on Sunday, September 6 in Nome. The patient had recently arrived in Nome and tested positive as part of the City’s testing and quarantine mandate. The person is currently isolating, and Public Health Nursing is tracing close contacts.

The fourth case, announced on Monday, September 7, is a resident of a regional village. At the request of the patient, NSHC did not disclose which village the person is in. NSHC did say that the patient was not showing symptoms and that Public Health Nursing was investigating the case to determine close contacts and the origin of the infection.

NSHC CEO Angie Gorn said in the regular leadership conference call that the potential for an outbreak in Stebbins is high. “There is a trend in Stebbins. We are putting a lot of energy into supporting Stebbins at this time,” she said. NSHC sent out a response team after the initial case surfaced to facilitate the rapid testing of the entire village. Visitors to Stebbins must show proof of a negative test before boarding the plane. Village leadership has instituted a 9 p.m. curfew and closed the road connecting Stebbins to St. Michael for 14 days. No new cases have been announced in Stebbins since the two cases were found last Wednesday.

Statewide, there had been 6,724 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, September 8. Of those, 4,343 were active and 2,339 had recovered. There have been 240 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, and 42 deaths.

In the Bering Strait/Norton Sound region, there have been 54 total cases with nine currently active. No patients have been hospitalized, and none have died.

