Five active COVID cases in Nome

Since last Wednesday there have been four new COVID-19 cases identified in Nome, bringing the number of active cases to five in the region. All patients are located in Nome.

On Wednesday, April 14, a resident of Nome and a close contact to a previously identified case tested positive for COVID-19. The second patient is also a resident of Nome, but it is still undetermined how the infection was acquired. Both individuals are safely isolating, and any close contacts will be notified. On Monday, April 19, NSHC identified two unrelated positive COVID-19 cases. Both patients are residents of Nome and are safely isolating. Close contacts have been identified, but it was not immediately clear if the cases were community spread or travel related.

Vaccinations continue to rise albeit at a slower pace than before. During a regular conference call NSHC Medical Director Dr. Mark Peterson said that for various reasons, including probably inclement weather, there were only 47 vaccinations administered last week. However, 74 percent of the eligible Nome population — 16 years and older — are vaccinated. Including children up to 15 years of age, who are not yet eligible to receive vaccines, the percentage of vaccinated persons stands at 57 percent. “That’s a heck of a good number,” said Dr. Peterson, encouraging those in the region who have yet to receive the vaccine to get it. NSHC is only vaccinating with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine is still re-evaluated for use as six or seven people who took the vaccine came down with blood clotting. Dr. Peterson said that about 400 people in the region received the Johnson& Johnson vaccine. All have been notified of the blood clotting issue and they were alerted to seek out medical help when they come down with a tremendous headache, extreme stomach or leg pain. The risk is only acute for two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

He said the target is to vaccinate 70 to 80 percent of the entire population to achieve herd immunity. Pfizer applied for an emergency use of their vaccine for children between 12 and 15 and once the FDA approves. Dr. Peterson said, that age group is another 5 percent of the population and if the kids are vaccinate, the vaccination rate in this region could reach over 60 percent. “I hope they approve the 12-15 vaccine by next week,” Dr. Peterson said. “That would be huge. We could catch the kids when school is still open,” he said. However, there is resistance as some people believe misinformation but persistent calls and personal reminders by clinic officials who invite and remind the unvaccinated to come in and get a shot seem to work. Another suggestion to get people to overcome their vaccination fears was to require vaccinations to participate in events or open gym time.

As of Monday, April 19, NSHC offers the Pfizer vaccination to incoming Alaska Airlines travelers at the Nome airport. Those boarding in Anchorage receive information on registering for a vaccine in Nome. No appointments are necessary. Since the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose, appointments for the second shot can be make for Nome or local village clinics. NSHC offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the pharmacy, at the Operations Building Testing Center and after hours at Nome City Hall. At the NSHC Pharmacy, walk-ins are accepted from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. At Nome City Hall, vaccines will be available every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday in April at Nome City Hall from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Appointments are required.

The topic of variants came up and Dr. Peterson said that the UK variant is seen more common than the other versions and that the vaccines appear to be effective. He added that at one point vaccine booster shots will be necessary and that those booster shots will be designed to protect also against the variants.

During the call a question about longterm effects of COVID, also termed chronic COVID, came up. About ten percent of COVID-19 patients experience long term symptoms such as coughing, ongoing fatigue, body aches, joint pain, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, difficulty sleeping, headaches and brain fog. “The duration can be variable,” said Dr. Peterson. “Some people may go on to have symptoms for many months. We are learning more, over time, on this.”

Daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases Alaska wide are still more than 100 reporter each day but the northwest region has been downgraded to a low alert level with fewer than 5 cases per 100,000 people. As of Tuesday, Alaska has had a total of 63,778 cases, with 1,432 hospitalizations and 329 deaths.

In the Nome, Bering Strait and Norton Sound region, there were 341 cases, six hospitalizations and no deaths recorded.