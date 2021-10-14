First COVID death reported in region

The Nome, Norton Sound and Bering Strait region saw its first COVID-19 related death this week since the pandemic began in March 2020. The unidentified individual was a regional resident in their 60s, and passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, according to the Norton Sound Health Corporation.

COVID-19 cases in the Nome, Norton Sound and Bering Strait region are continuing to rise.

NSHC identified more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the region since last Monday, bringing the active case count to 117 Thursday.

Last week Tuesday, October 5, NSHC identified 20 new cases, including 16 in Brevig Mission, three in Nome and one in Koyuk. The following day, they identified one more case in Nome and another in Brevig Mission.

NSHC discovered 15 new cases on Thursday, including 11 in Nome, two in Brevig Mission and two in Koyuk.

Between Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11, NSHC identified 53 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 53 cases, 27 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Nome, and 19 people tested positive in Brevig Mission. NSHC identified six cases in Elim and one in Shishmaref. Of the 53 cases diagnosed this weekend, all were considered close contacts and community spread except for the individual in Shishmaref, which was a travel-related case.

On Tuesday, October 12, NSHC identified an additional 11 COVID-19 cases, including 8 in Brevig Mission and 3 in Nome. The following day, 15 more people tested positive for the virus, including 9 in Brevig, 4 in Nome, 1 in Shishmaref and 1 in Unalakeet.

Of the 117 active COVID-19 cases in the region: 53 are in Brevig Mission, 52 are in Nome, six are in Elim, three are in Koyuk, two are in Shishmaref and one is in Unalakleet.

“Case numbers are up some, but we’re doing okay,” said NSHC medical director Dr. Mark Peterson. “This Delta variant is quite infectious but we’re hanging in there.”

The City of Nome reinstituted a mask mandate in early October in response to rising cases, and will continue to require protective gear until the region’s numbers begin to fall.

“We are approaching the number that is … when we ended up shutting down the restaurants [last year],” city manager Glenn Steckman told Nome’s Planning Commission on Tuesday, October 12. “I don’t see that happening. … I don’t see us doing testing, but we will probably extend the mask requirement another two weeks because I don’t see the counts tumbling.”

Steckman says the city has asked the Chamber of Commerce to deliver face masks to businesses if they need them, and that both adult and child-size masks are available at city hall.

In response to rising cases across the state, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced several hospitals would enter “crisis standards of care,” including the Norton Sound Health Corporation, in early October.

Crisis standards of care provides guidance and liability protection in hospitals operating with significantly limited resources, including Alaska’s largest hospitals, like Providence Alaska Medical Center. Crisis standards were implemented at Providence in September, when healthcare providers were forced to ration resources and care in response to the increasing COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

“We’re not in the same crisis situation that some other facilities are in,” Peterson said. “It has really not impacted us significantly. The state is just starting the process of crisis standards of care and starting to educate all the hospitals about what it means, but it’s not likely to impact us significantly because we’ve been doing okay with our case numbers, our staffing, and so on.”

Earlier this month, Alaska’s Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the state would seek to bring in an additional 300 nurses and healthcare workers from out of state. On Monday, The Alaska Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing announced on Monday that they issued 275 emergency licenses to out-of-state nurses.

On September 22, Governor Dunleavy announced that hundreds of medical personnel were on their way to Alaska to assist the State’s health care facilities, including nearly 300 registered nurses and more than 100 certified nurse aides.

Peterson does not anticipate any of these out-of-state healthcare workers to start at NSHC.

“We’ve not asked the Governor for nurses,” he told the Nugget. “I know there are some facilities that have reached out to the governor specifically. We hire our own nurses and I think those [coming from outside] will go to the crisis situation in Providence and the crisis situations in other hospitals and care centers.”

The state is averaging 881 new COVID-19 cases per day, the highest in the country for new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. There were also 16 new recent deaths due to COVID reported by the state on Tuesday. Though case numbers are still high, there has been a 33 percent decrease in cases across the state in the last two weeks.

Vaccination rates in the region remain steady, though Peterson hopes the F.D.A. will approve Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 soon.

“The data was submitted [to the F.D.A.] by Pfizer, so we’re hoping that sometime by November, [the vaccine] will be approved and we’ll be able to vaccinate kids,” Peterson said.

Currently, Norton Sound offers all three federally-approved vaccines: the Pfizer, the Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health corporation is also offering boosters for all three types of vaccines, though the FDA has only officially cleared the Pfizer for an additional booster.

“The FDA will be approving Moderna and will be approving the Johnson and Johnson booster soon,” Peterson said. “Our understanding is they will be authorizing boosters for them soon, and rather than waiting for that, we felt it was best to protect our vulnerable populations. We have a very vulnerable population due to our remote location, and because of that, we decided to make the boosters available to people. We’re offering these because of our vulnerability, and we didn’t feel that there was a reason for us to wait.”

Childhood vaccinations would be a boon for the Nome school district, which continues to see childhood cases in students across all the school buildings.

“The District continues to see a few COVID-19 cases in students, most recently at the Nome Elementary School,” according to a statement the district released this week. “We urge families to consider testing students regularly, do not send children to school with COVID symptoms and to reduce interaction with people outside of your household until the pediatric vaccine becomes available for children between the ages of 5 and 11. We want our children safe, healthy and in school.”

On Tuesday NBHS Athletic Director Pat Callahan announced that the high school is in the red zone for sports. The Arctic Pinkies volleyball tournament is scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Callahan wrote that fans will not be able to attend volleyball games at the gym unless they can prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Fans, please remember to bring your proof of vaccination to enter the gym this weekend,” he wrote. In addition, family groups must sit six feet apart and all spectators must wear masks.

Across Alaska, there have been a total of 126,783 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 6,271 in the last week. In the state, there have been 2,900 hospitalizations, including 208 currently hospitalized and 25 on ventilators. Around the state, only 21 ICU beds remain available, and 614 individuals have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

In Nome, Norton Sound and the Bering Strait region, there have been 1,187 cases of COVID-19, including 94 in the last week, 15 hospitalizations and one death.