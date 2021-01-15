First baby of 2021

Norton Sound Regional Hospital reports that the first baby of the year was a wish come true to parents Sara Iyapana and Wayne Reamer of Nome. RosaLynn Roxie Reamer was born at 11:11 p.m. on January 6. The baby girl arrived early, surprising her parents, who expected her around her due date of January 31. RosaLynn weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long. RosaLynn’s older siblings, sister Letty, 3, and brother Riley, 1, were excited for her arrival, according to Iyapana. The little sister now holds the title of the only winter baby in her family, as her siblings were both born in autumn.RosaLynn is granddaughter to Anita Soolook and the late Max Iyapana, Sr. on the maternal side and to Earl Reamer of Anchorage and Thelma Evan of Fairbanks on the paternal side.

Parents Iyapana and Reamer are both employees of Norton Sound Health Corporation in the Environmental Services department.