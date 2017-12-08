Firemen’s Carnival draws big crowd

An estimated 600 Nome and regional residents flocked to the annual Firemen’s Carnival put on by the Nome Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Rec Center.

Inclement weather with strong winds and sideways-flying snow prompted a discussion amongst NVFD volunteers on Friday evening whether to postpone the carnival or to go for it, Fire Chief Jim West Jr. said. They decided to go for it.

The volunteers had to battle the winds to move materials out of connexes and into the Rec Center to construct the many booths for the carnival. This year, West Jr. said, the basketball boys and Dan Sullivan helped with the set up and taking down of the carnival booths.

Besides being the main fundraiser for the volunteer department to purchase personal protective gear, tools and equipment as well as providing funds for scholarships, the carnival offered space for other Nome non-profits to do some fundraising. Among those were the Nome Youth Court, the Nome swim team, the Nome Education Association, the Rotary Club, the state employees’ union, the Anvil City Science Academy and the Nome Preschool Association.

Kids enjoyed the carnival and proudly carried around the stuffed animals they won as well as sporting colorful hats and hanging on to balloons that were sold. Cotton candy turned lips blue and by the end of the evening most went home stuffed with good food and carrying won prizes out the door.

The winners of the raffle were: Snowmachine- Samuel Tocktoo; two Alaska Airlines tickets-Joel Holder; 1oz gold- Kevin Crisci; 1oz gold- Dawson Kauer; 1oz gold- Carol Gales; 1oz gold- Tommy Stasenko; 100gal fuel- Garreth Hansen; 100gal gas- Maralei Murdock; 50” flat screen- Tom Moran; $500 shopping spree- Shea Oliver; Dewalt combo- Lulu Clark; two round trip Bering Air- McKenzie Oles.