Feds charge Elim man with online enticement of minor

A federal grand jury has indicted Herbert Avoilook Barr Sr., 50, of Elim on August 15 of one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The feds charge that between July 15 and July 21, Barr used a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce, to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor under the age of 18 to engage in any sexual activity.

The case was first filed by State of Alaska District Attorney John Earthman, but when the U.S. Attorney showed interest in the case, Earthman filed for dismissal and the federal District Court took over the prosecution on August 31.

According to court documents, Alaska State Troopers in Nome received a report on July 17 that Barr was sending sexually explicit messages via Facebook messenger to a 14-year-old girl living in the same community, on July 15. The trooper obtained a search warrant to participate in the Facebook conversation.

On July 2, Barr initiated another FB Messenger conversation with the girl and again asked for explicit pictures, he made explicit demands and offered to pay the girl for sex.

According to the trooper’s affidavit, Barr admitted to the trooper that he had a secret Facebook conversation with the minor, that he’s known her since she was little and that she was 14-years-old.

Barr is held in federal custody.

