Federal bills renew hopes for Port of Nome expansion

Recent legislation passed in Congress and signed by President Barack Obama has given renewed hope to backers of a deep-draft Arctic port for Alaska.

The planning process for tentatively approved deep-draft upgrades for the Port of Nome was bogged down when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District, hit the 12-month pause button on an ongoing feasibility study for the Alaska Deep-Draft Arctic Port System in October 2015. At that time, the USACOE, in cooperation with its partners, including Alaska Dept. of Transportation, cited the pullout of Royal Dutch Shell from Arctic oil and gas exploration and other economic factors.

The ACOE operates under strict federal guidelines that allow civil construction only if the cost-to-benefit ratio pencils out to a certain level.

USACOE and the Alaska DOT have been monitoring Arctic activities to see if there might be potential for federal interest in continuing the study.

And now, two bills that have passed in Congress have given an Arctic deep-draft port attention and supplied a foundation for Port of Nome upgrades. These bills order studies to be done including considerations for the need of ports and their locations to serve military defense and subsistence.

The WIIN Act—Water Infrastructure Improvements Act for the Nation—cleared the Senate last month and authorizes almost $10 billion in federal investment in stormwater management projects, alternative water supplies in drought areas, improved drinking water infrastructure, and over 30 port, levee and dam projects.

The WIIN Act opens the door to a large-vessel, Alaska deep-draft port by telling the USACOE to consult Homeland Security, the federal branch over the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Department of Defense, to see if building an Arctic deep-draft port would serve national security benefits.

Secondly, the Energy and Water Appropriations bill expands the language of the remote and subsistence harbors provision to take into account not only local needs, but also regional impacts and effects. When conducting a study of harbor and navigation improvements, a provision allows for the potential for more harbors in rural Alaska, by directing the Secretary to take into account the long-term viability, social and cultural value, including subsistence and welfare of not only the community in which the project is located but communities located in the region that would be served by the project.

The Alaska Deep-Draft Arctic Port System study began in 2011 under a cost-share agreement between State of Alaska and USACOE. The exercise investigated potential port sites along the west and northern coasts of Alaska and identified the Port of Nome as having the greatest potential for an initial Arctic port investment.

In early 2015, the ACOE released a draft plan to upgrade the Port of Nome in a project costing $210 million, of which the federal government would invest $97 million, with a local sponsor hustling the remainder. The City of Nome planned to be the local sponsor and would garner the funds from business and public-private agreements.

The plan would deepen the outer harbor from minus 22 feet mean low low water to 28 feet MLLW. Indeed, the Nome Port Commission favors a depth of minus 36 feet MLLW to sufficiently accommodate large ships going through the Bering Strait. Additionally, the upgrade would extend the 1,200-foot causeway by 2,100 feet and add a 450-foot large vessel dock.

The regional infrastructure upgrades anticipate additional marine traffic and economic opportunity developing from the recession of ice in the Arctic exposing more navigable water, which also brings along a desire for national security as well as taking into account regional impacts and effects of newly opened sea routes.

USCG shipping season statistics show a doubling of vessel traffic coming in and out of Nome in the past eight years, indicating a need for additional marine safety and search and rescue infrastructure.

Now the Corps will wait for the direction from the brass in Washington D.C. to take the next step in port development.