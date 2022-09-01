Elections: Only few declare candidacy to run for office

By Diana Haecker

The filing deadline to declare candidacy for municipal office ended on Tuesday, August 30 at 5 p.m. and keeping with a trend over the past years, the appetite to run for city government, school board and Nome Joint Utilities board was very subdued. The only contested seat is Seat E on the Nome Common Council, between Derek McLarty and Cameron Piscoya. Seat E, held for a three-year term, is currently held by Jerald Brown who decided not to run again.

Council Seat F sees no competition for incumbent Mark Johnson, who is running for another three-year term.

Utility Board Seat B, a two-year term, is held by Derek McLarty who is running for the seat uncontested.

Larry Pederson, incumbent of Utility Board Seat D, a three-year term, is also running for the seat unopposed.

School Board Seat A, a two-year term, is held by Darlene Trigg who runs unopposed.

Incumbent Dr. Barb Amarok of School Board Seat E, a three-year term, is not seeking re-election. Marjorie Kunaq Tahbone is the only candidate to run for Seat E.

Norton Sound Economic Development Corporation also holds member representative elections concurrent with municipal elections on October 4. This year, member communities Elim, Nome, St. Michael, Savoonga and Teller will elect their representatives. The official candidate roster will be announced once candidates have passed the eligibility requirements, including drug tests and a background check.