Elections: New faces at City Council

Preliminary results from Tuesday’s municipal election indicate that two new Nome Common Council members will be sworn in soon.

It appears that no run-off elections will be necessary as all winners have garnered the necessary 50 percent plus one vote threshold.

Mayor Richard Beneville retained his seat with a vote of 568.

Common Council Seat A saw three candidates. Adam Martinson received 358 votes (59.08 percent); Tom Okleasik got 206 votes (33.99 percent); Lucas Sawyer received 42 votes (6.93 percent).

Common Council Seat B saw candidate Doug Johnson win with 402 votes (63.81 percent) over incumbent Louis Green Sr. with 216 votes (34.29 percent). Incumbent for Utility Seat A Pat Knodel ran uncontested and received 582 votes. Utility Seat E incumbent Carl Emmons also saw no competition and got 573 votes.

Schoolboard Seat A saw incumbent Jennifer Reader win with 484 votes over challenger Keith Morrison’s 151 votes.

Schoolboard Seat B incumbent Brandy Arrington saw no competition and retained her seat with 571 votes.

Schoolboard Seat D incumbent Panganga Pungowiyi received 275 votes and lost to challenger Sandy Martinson, who received 359 votes.

In all 649 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 24.6 percent. Canvassing will be on Thursday.