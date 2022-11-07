Election Candidate Forum: US Senate incumbent Lisa Murkowski

U.S. Senate race: Incumbent Lisa Murkowski

Nome Nugget: What is your stance on abortion and what Congressional action would you support regarding abortion and/or contraception?

Lisa Murkowski: I recognize abortion is an issue where many hold deep and conflicting views. In line with my views on individual liberties and limited government, I do not believe the government should dictate a woman’s choice. I support a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health decisions within reasonable limitations, in line with what a strong majority of Alaskans believe. Following the Dobbs decision, I worked with a bipartisan group of senators to introduce the Reproductive Freedom for All Act. Our bill protects a woman’s right to an abortion and ensures access to contraception while also protecting religious freedoms and provider conscience protections. I oppose late-term abortions and do not support using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.

NN: What Congressional actions would you support to address the climate crisis in a meaningful way?

LM: From receding sea ice, permafrost thaw, severe storms, to changes in fish and wildlife migratory patterns, climate change impacts Alaskans. We must continue reducing domestic greenhouse gas emissions and developing technologies to export so the rest of the world can do the same. I’m proud to have led in the passage of three significant measures, in the past two years alone, that will phase down the use of ultra-warming hydrofluorocarbons and invest more than $70 billion in clean technologies. My Energy Act, the only comprehensive modernization of our nation's energy laws in the past 15 years, and the bipartisan infrastructure law will help us develop all forms of renewable energy, energy storage systems, advanced nuclear reactors, carbon capture and carbon removal technologies, electric vehicles, and more. While I did not support the Inflation Reduction Act, a silver lining of its passage was the inclusion of several energy-related provisions that I supported on a standalone basis, including new tax credits to spur the deployment of hydrogen, hydropower and geothermal. Going forward, I will propose and support policies focused on innovation, efficiency, and technology deployment, while doing more to help our state with climate adaptation, climate resilience and ocean acidification.

NN: What Congressional action would you support to protect voting rights and assure free and fair elections? Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen”?

LM: I do not believe the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen.” Multiple state audits and over 63 challenges through the courts confirmed the validity of the election. In direct response to the events of January 6, 2021, I joined 15 of my colleagues to introduce two bipartisan proposals to reform and modernize the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887 to ensure that the electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for President. This proposal would double the penalty under federal law for individuals who threaten or intimidate election officials, poll watchers, voters or candidates. It improves the handling of election mail by the U.S. Postal Service–which is critical to rural communities–and provides guidance to states in improving mail-in ballot processes. Voters deserve to know their elections are fair, safe, and secure.

I was the only Republican to cosponsor the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and negotiate provisions with my Democratic colleagues who wrote the bill. I continue to work with my colleagues to find bipartisan and lasting solutions, to ensure fairness and integrity in our election laws.