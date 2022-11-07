Election Candidate Forum: US Senate Candidate Kelly Tshibaka

Nome Nugget: What is your stance on abortion and what Congressional action would you support regarding abortion and/or contraception?

Kelly Tshibaka: The Supreme Court has placed decisions on abortion laws in the hands of the states, so it seems likely that the Court would not favor federal attempts to legislate on abortion. That said, like me, many Alaskans are pro-life, and I would support attempts in Congress to stop late-term abortions after a fetus feels pain. In contrast, the incumbent senator voted multiple times to allow abortions up to a baby's time of birth, and taxpayer-funded abortions.

I support expanding access to birth control without a prescription, so adult women can get it both over-the-counter and through the mail. I do not support restrictions on access to birth control, which millions of women – myself included – have taken. It’s important to note that birth control pills and abortion pills are not the same things. Also, I believe Congress should provide more funding to our local healthcare clinics here in Alaska that provide non-abortive healthcare services to women.

NN: What Congressional actions would you support to address the climate crisis in a meaningful way?

KT: We all agree on wanting clean air and water. But even John Kerry has said it would have no impact globally if the U.S. cut its carbon emissions completely to 0. Instead of pushing big government climate change policies, we need to acknowledge that in Alaska we produce energy cleaner and more efficiently than other less environmentally responsible nations. President Biden is asking those less efficient countries to increase their own output while he shuts down our energy production.

I will support development of renewable energy, advocate to prohibit pre-emptive and retroactive vetoes under the CWA, and reduce taxes and regulatory barriers so we can invest in energy innovation and environmental conservation like the Impact Mitigation Grant program. Reducing energy-killing regulations and supporting technological innovations in oil and gas production will enable us to continue improving our approaches to resource development and environmental protection.

NN: What Congressional action would you support to protect voting rights and assure free and fair elections? Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen”?

KT: We know Joe Biden is the president, there’s no question of that, because we’re all suffering under his assault on energy, rising fuel prices, runaway inflation and an open southern border. There are, however, still unresolved questions about what happened in the 2020 election. We don't know the impact of certain things, like the Pennsylvania court deciding its vote-by-mail law was unconstitutional, the Wisconsin court deciding its ballot drop boxes were illegal, the Arizona audit concluding its election never should have been certified, or the $300 million Mark Zuckerberg spent to take over local election offices in Democrat precincts. These questions cause voter mistrust, but they don't in themselves change the outcome of the election.

Under the Constitution, states have the responsibility to run their own elections, and I will oppose attempts for D.C. to run our election system and weaken election security. I support a state-based system that is fair where every Alaskan has the opportunity to vote, vote once, and have it be counted. I do believe that each state should adopt sound voter I.D. laws to make sure that voters actually are who they say they are.