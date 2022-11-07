Election Candidate Forum: US House Candidate Sarah Palin

Nome Nugget: What is your stance on abortion and what Congressional action would you support regarding abortion and/or contraception?

Sarah Palin: I’m 100 percent pro-life and will always vote to reflect that, as most Americans know, especially Alaskans whom I served as their pro-life Governor. I’m not against contraception at all, and abortion should not be seen as “contraception.”

NN: What Congressional actions would you support to address the climate crisis in a meaningful way?

SP: Responsibly produce our own clean, safe domestic supplies of energy instead of begging foreign powers - including our enemies - to produce for us their dirty, dangerous oil, as they obviously have no regard for the environment. I’d also be willing to experiment with an electric car that many liberals insist we should be driving so I can prove Alaska’s harsh conditions and vast expanse are not quite ready for electric cars to replace the vehicles that we, free Americans, choose to drive! But I’m not wasting my money on one, so to “experiment” an electric car manufacturer has to ship one up here for to me to drive. (Along with charging stations up and down the highway and ALCAN because that’s where I’d drive it.)

NN: What Congressional action would you support to protect voting rights and assure free and fair elections?

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen”?

SP: Congress should discourage ANY other state from adopting the convoluted, complicated, voter-suppression mechanism that Alaska suffers under now called “Ranked Choice Voting” and never let it become nationalized. We need to have one man, one vote free and fair elections. The 2020 election proved electioneering shenanigans are alive and well - no one can dispute proof shown - and no one should be told they’re not allowed to ask questions about irregularities, or dead people voting, or people casting more than one ballot, or any other concern voters have about that election or any other. Our vets fought and died for the right to have assurance our elections are fair. Democracy within our Republic depends on it.

Incumbent Mary Peltola (D) and Nick Begich III (R) did not respond to the questionnaire.