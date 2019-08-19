Drugs bound for Nome intercepted, two arrested

The Anchorage Airport drug interdiction team arrested two Nome residents, Kaitlyn Priester and Frederick Larsen, on August 15 at the Anchorage Airport after receiving tips from Nome AST that the two would be transporting drugs to Nome.

Priester was in possession of 43 grams, or 430 doses, of methamphetamine and about 19.6 grams, the equivalent of 196 doses, of heroin. According to a Alaska State Troopers press release, the drugs were internally body carried. The drugs have a Nome street value of $62,000.

Priester was arrested, charged with two counts of misconduct involving controlled substances in the second and third degree.

Larsen had an outstanding extraditable arrest warrant in Missouri for a prior offense and he was also arrested. Both are held at the Anchorage jail without bond.