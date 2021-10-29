Council votes down emergency order closing bars

By Diana Haecker

As COVID infections surge in Nome and the region, Nome City Manager Glenn Steckman put before the Nome Common Council an emergency ordinance that would’ve closed bars until Nov. 14. A lengthy debate moved some councilmembers who were “sitting on the fence” towards instating the ordinance, but Councilman Doug Johnson cast the deciding “nay” vote that caused the ordinance to fail. Four councilmembers were present, Megan Sigvanna Topkok, Doug Johnson and Jerald Brown in person, and Mark Johnson participated via Zoom.

According to the Nome Code, four ‘yes’ votes would have been necessary to pass the proposed ordinance.

In response to rising COVID cases, City Manager Steckman issued an order that limits the occupancy rate of bars to 25 percent and mandates use of face masks in all indoor public spaces until November 14.

During citizen’s comments, John Handeland read communications from two Nomeites who questioned why bars are singled out to be closed.

Derek McLarty stepped to the podium in person and echoed the sentiment, asking why the city aims at one business style and not include others. Former councilwoman Jennifer Reader commented in the same vein, adding that COVID funds should be used to compensate for a loss of income, if bars were to be closed.

Darlene Trigg, present to see her son Paris get sworn in as the new Youth Representative on the Council, thanked the city manager and the city for taking responsibility, including making unpopular decisions, to making sure we are all safe.

When the Council discussed the pros and cons of the emergency ordinance to close bars, Steckman laid out his reasoning. “We’re not at 95 cases, far higher than when we shut down bars in November and December 2020. We know it’s circulating amongst the younger population and the unvaccinated. That’s the demographic group that is using the bars,” he said.

“We see bar tenders wearing masks but not the patrons.”

He said that there is $65,000 left over from federal COVID relief money that could be used to compensate bar owners and their employees for lost income.

Jerald Brown initially was on the fence, saying, “To some extend it is not our responsibility to protect people who don’t want to be protected.” Councilwoman Topkok countered, “People who are vaccinated are suffering the consequences of people who don’t care to get vaccinated,” and thus a temporary bar closure could slow the spread.

Mark Johnson asked why the schools are exempted from closure as there were student cases, but also agreed that the Council should to everything they can to allow the schools to remain open and deliver in person learning. “That’s what the city attorney recommended,” said Steckman. Because the schools have a protocol in place that triggers closure, the city attorney recommended not to include schools in the ordinance. Steckman said that over 20 students and some teachers are in quarantine. Student representative Paris Hebel informed the Council that the school, as of Monday night, is still in the green zone.

Mayor John Handeland said that he doesn’t necessarily feel that the City is singling out bars. “There are other places where people tend to pack in and a six foot separation doesn’t work. We ought to consider reduction at restaurants as well,” he said.

Brown added that the level of interaction is especially intensive and at close quarters, especially as the evening progresses and alcohol levels increase. “I do believe closing the bars would have an effect on the rates of transmission,” he stated. Brown also argued that reduction in capacity to 25 percent doesn’t do the bars much good in terms of business sense, as they still have the expenses of keeping the lights on, and paying staff, but don’t have the income to cover it. “You lose business but you still have the costs,” Brown said. “Either fully open or shut down.” He said that if the government steps in and takes something, “we need to compensate. Since it’s the community at large that we’re trying to protect, those individuals [bar owners and employees] need to be compensated,” he said. Mark Johnson heard from a bar owner while on the Zoom call with the council and relayed the message that limiting occupancy does not work. Councilman Doug Johnson proposed to restrict the hours of bar service. That idea found no traction and he argued hardship for business owners if the bars were to be closed.

When the question was called – with consensus that financial compensation would flow from the city to the bar owners and employees — three ayes and one nay vote was cast, causing the ordinance to fail.

In other business, the Council passed resolutions to authorize NJUS to apply for ADEC loans for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.

Steckman also announced that the Nome Volunteer Fire Department voted to cancel the Fireman’s Carnival due to COVID-19.