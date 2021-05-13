Council votes down change to election ordinance

By Diana Haecker

A vote for an ordinance in second reading to change elections for the Nome Common Council, school board and the utility board failed 3-2. The ordinance was an attempt to engage more public interest in running for public office by designating all positions as ‘at large’ and doing away with the current system of having designated seats.

Council member Megan Sigvanna Topkok said the intent of the ordinance change was to make elections less adversarial and more inclusive by getting rid of designated seats that create competition if two or more people run for the same seat.

Council member Jennifer Reader quoted studies concluding that in larger communities with smaller minority percentages, at large seat voting actually achieved the opposite and disadvantages minorities. After lengthy discussion and a public comment from Scot Henderson who urged the Council to put the question to the voters and to offer several options including voting by district, the ordinance was defeated with Mark Johnson, Jennifer Reader, Doug Johnson voting no, and Topkok and Jerald Brown voting yes. All Council members agreed on the goal, but were not sure if the proposed change to the election ordinance would be the tool to achieve the desired outcome of more public participation in city governance. However, the debate did not die then and there and the Council pledged to hold a work session to create a more inclusive voting ordinance and to consider different options that would then be presented to the voting public. This would likely not be on the ballot in the fall municipal elections.

In other business, the Council discussed a permit application from Northwest Gold Diggers’ Shawn Pomrenke to mine for gold inside the Moonlight Wells Protection area. Several citizens stepped forward to express their concerns about the proposal as Moonlight Springs is the City’s sole source of water.

Shawn Pomrenke stepped to the podium and informed the Council that he has been working with the City Engineer John Blees prior to submitting the application. “I worked with John to address the concerns that he has had,” Pomrenke said. Coming from an experienced mining family and being raised in Nome, Pomrenke said, “The last thing I want to do is jeopardize our drinking water.”

The concern voiced was the fear of arsenic materials leeching into the water aquifer and thus poisoning Nome’s water source. The Council will address the issue in a special meeting scheduled for May 17 at 7 p.m.

In other business, the Council passed in first reading ordinances to dispose of land the City no longer needs; an ordinance to reduce the sales tax from 7 to 5 percent ; and an ordinance to continue leasing City property at Port Road to GCI for their satellite dishes and a possible tower to improve on cell and cable services. The lease is $10,000 per year.

The Council heard from Anahma Shannon, Environmental Program Director at Kawerak, to ask for support for a Recycling Center to offer broader recycling services to Nome and the region. The Council voted in favor of a resolution in support.

Under communications, the City was informed that the DOT’s airport runway paving project could impact air service to Nome for about 60 days as both runways are slated to undergo improvements.

Nome Joint Utilities manager Ken Morton informed that he expects the Bering Street construction rehab to being next month.

City Manager Glenn Steckman reported that the City’s spring cleanup week is scheduled for June 1-5. The City plans to open the monofill for a week so people can self haul their unwanted items there. He also announced that Old St. Joe’s will be available for event bookings again, starting June 1.

Library Director Marguerite LaRiviere announced that the Kegoayah Kozga Library will reopen on July 1 for 20 hours per week.

Mayor John Handeland announced that seats on the Public Safety Advisory Commission will be filled in the near future as background checks on prospective candidates are being done.

The Council went into executive session to discuss union negotiations.

No action was taken.

