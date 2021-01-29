Council splits NSEDC community benefit share

In its regular meeting, preceeded by a work session on the annual financial audit and the topic on allocating the $200,000 NSEDC Community Benefit Share, the Nome Common Council struck a compromise and split the NSEDC money in half to pay $100,000 toward a new heating and ventilation system for the City and $100,000 to go to community organizations for youth related activities.

A resolution before the Council under Unfinished Business aimed to use the $200,000 end of year Community Benefit Share for upgrades of City Hall’s 43-year-old heating and ventilation system. City Manager Glenn Steckman made the case saying that the system is at its end of life and it would benefit the public directly when attending public meetings at City Hall and indirectly by not having to directing tax revenues to the sorely needed upgrade. The Council heard in Citizens Comments from past beneficiaries of those funds to keep their programs going.

Bob Hafner with the Winter Sports Association stepped forward and thanked the Council for their financial support of the ice rink, where he said, between 40 to 60 kids hang out every day to play. The rink, especially now that it’s moving to a new location due to the proposed teacher housing, has benefited kids who have no other place to go. Rhonda Schneider, Nome Community Center executive director, also addressed the Council that some programs at NCC, like Camp Crave, have come dependent on the benefit share doled out in the past. Tom Vaden, chair of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, reminded the Council that his panel is drafting emergency plans and conducts drills - three last year, despite COVID— entirely with volunteer power and on a shoestring budget since the state is no longer pitching in. Councilman Mark Johnson then suggested a compromise to split the CBS funds to give half for City Hall upgrades and half to youth programs. The motion passed unanimously.

In other business, the Council learned that the City passed its annual financial audit with flying colors and that there are about $460,000 unspent from last year’s budget.

City Manager Glenn Steckman in his report said that the City sent about $3 million of CARES Act funds in several phases into the community. He also reported that the Iron Dog Race is still coming as scheduled with about 72 racers and support personnel. The Rec Center is back open and the pool will open soon, pending results of satisfactory water sample testing. Steckman said that NEST has left the Mini Convention Center and is back to the Karmun Center location.

In other business, the Council voted down a special permit application by Drew McCann who sought to help out with a rising fox population in town and to trap fox and minks with a small conibear 110 at the south reventment of the harbor. He demonstrated the use of the trap on his own hand, but couldn’t sway the majority of the Council to vote yes.

The Council passed ordinances in first reading that dealt with the operations and maintenance and capital budgets for NJUS; approved $270,000 to be a match for unexpectedly higher expenses to fix the concrete ramp at the Nome boat harbor; and approved a resolution to adopt the audit results and approved two resolutions endorsing projects for the City’s State and Federal priorities. State priorities list as Nr. 1 Public Safety, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault; followed by support of port construction bond package; Nome School capital improvements; full funding of the PCE and other infrastructure and maintenance projects. Federal priorities are addressing DV and Sexual Assaults; supporting the port expansion and adding Nome as a seasonal Coast Guard forward operation location; maritime communication center and drug, alcohol abuse programs and suicide prevention.

In councilmember comments, Jennifer Reader suggested to set aside money in a maintenance and repair account to prepare for necessary city upgrades and repairs and not be caught offguard when the need arises. “It’s not if but when, and we need a plan for that,” she said.