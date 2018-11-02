Council rules ID required for buying alcohol effective Oct. 29

The Nome Common Council voted unanimously to amend the Nome Code of Ordinances to mandate identification to purchase alcohol at package stores and bars. The purpose of the identification is to verify age and eligibility to purchase alcohol and also minimize sale to underage persons or made ineligible by previous misconduct involving consumption of alcohol.

The amended City law sets a fine of $300 for the holder of the license for any licensed premise that sells or serves alcohol in violation of the amendment. According to the law, a “valid identification card” means an unexpired, unaltered passport or unaltered, unexpired driver’s license or identification card issued by a federal or state agency authorized to issue the cards covered in plastic and bearing the holder’s date of birth and photo. Additionally, the Council approved Councilman Jerald Brown’s amendment to the law to accept federal-issued tribal membership cards.

In other business, the Council voted into first reading a measure to restore the name of the town’s historic Nome Municipal Cemetery to Belmont Point Cemetery. In a recent ordinance to update rules and regulations for operating the cemetery, the name was inadvertently changed to Nome Municipal Cemetery.

Wrong! said Cussy Kauer, one of the cemetery’s advocates and caretakers for many years. Renaming the cemetery made a discrepancy between the new name and the original name—Belmont Point Cemetery—on death certificates of people there interred, Kauer told the Council at a recent meeting.

The Council voted into first reading a City law to clarify the councilmember residency requirement. Following the Oct. 2 municipal election, candidate Meghan Topkok successfully defended her election, saying she had Nome residency for the required one year; however, the residency was not effective the year immediately preceding her election. She had gone away to school and returned several months ago to take a job with Kawerak, Inc. The law was ambiguous, Topkok said, and the Council agreed. Monday night the Council took away the loophole, amending the ordinance. The proposed law now reads: “A qualified city voter who has been a resident of the city for at least one year immediately prior to taking office and who is not delinquent in payment of any undisputed city property tax, sales tax, utility bill or other financial obligation is eligible to be a member of the City Council.”

The law will be effective on adoption, but will not affect any current Council members.

In other new business, the Council passed two resolutions. One declared the intent of the Council to hire additional Nome Police Department staff now and change the budget later. As a first class city, Nome is taxed with providing public safety services under state law. Nome Police Dept. has a backlog of open cases, which require investigation to close them or refer them to the state district attorney. The Chief of Police Bob Estes has advised the Council there is a need for additional staff to clear the cases and to protect the public. Language in the resolution declares the Council’s intent to work with the administration to eke out more money to provide NPD services.

The Council passed the resolution 4 to 1, with Reader casting the “nay” vote.

In a final resolution on the agenda, the Council acknowledged the mission of Extra Mile America to create 500 Extra Mile cities and declared Nov. 1 Nome’s Extra Mile Day. The measure urges each individual in Nome to go the extra mile in his or her own life and also to acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country or world a better place.

In other business, the Council:

• Found out the full and true value of taxable real and personal property in Nome. Marty McGee, state assessor, notified the City that the state Dept. of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development had determined the value of taxable real property effective Jan. 1, 2018, to be $326,864,300; and $93,590,800 to be the value of taxable personal property.

• Received copies of the liquor license renewal application filed by Husky Restaurant on Front Street. Per policy, the Council takes no action to approve or disapprove unless there are questions from the public.

• Received a letter from Angie Gorn, CEO and president of Norton Sound Health Corp., confirming that the hospital organization intends to open a drug and alcohol recovery day program in downtown Nome. The program will set up in the former BIA building at 200 East First St. with proposed hours of operation to be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Received a letter from Rhonda Schneider, executive director, Nome Community Center, thanking NJUS and commending Ken Morton for alacrity in getting a street light installed at the corner of West First Avenue and C Street by the Children’s Home and Boys and Girls Club.

Mayor Richard Beneville during his comment period proposed two appointments to vacancies on the Nome Planning Commission and rescinded a letter removing and thanking Derek McLarty for his service on the Nome Port Commission. At the time of the Oct. 2 municipal election, McLarty held an appointed seat on the port panel while he ran unopposed for a seat on the Nome Joint Utility System Board of Directors. He had asked former City Manager Tom Moran and City Clerk Bryant Hammond before filing for election whether there was a written rule about holding both seats and been told there was none, McLarty told the Council Monday evening. However, Beneville had written McLarty a letter thanking him for his Nome Planning Commission service and informed him that he could not serve on both groups.

No way, McLarty told the Council. Had he known he could not hold both seats, he would not have sought a seat on the NJUS board.

He had over two years’ experience with the port group as well as job experience with vessels, fishing, mining, and construction, activities using the port. He needed to be on the port panel during the winter’s work planning the budget, McLarty said, launching his appeal from the podium. Other citizens were serving two commissions, he pointed out, Charles Lean on the Nome Port Commission and also on the Nome Museum and Library Commission, for example.

Beneville said he had thought he was following precedent and would make a new appointment to the Nome Planning Commission.

Discussion among the Council members ensued. The mayor makes the appointment to the commissions and the Council ratifies them, they said. New Council members Meghan Topkok and Reader voiced that if McLarty were going to be excluded from serving in two seats, perhaps that should be a new precedent and applied to others.

He had the right to make the appointment and he had the right to change his mind, Beneville said, easing off the sticky wicket. He rescinded the letter disqualifying McLarty from holding two seats and welcomed him back to the Nome Port Commission.

Next, Beneville reappointed Chris Williamson to an expired seat on the Nome Planning Commission. Mathew Michels and Sue Steinacher also applied for the planning spot.

John K. Handeland, acting city manager, noted that there would be another vacant seat on the Nome Planning Commission, as current member Rob Cahoon had moved outside city limits, making himself ineligible. Beneville appointed Steinacher to that planning seat, noting that she had been consistently caring and planning housing for homeless and low income folks.

The Council ratified the appointments.