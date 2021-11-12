Council ok’s new police cars, HVAC systems

By Diana Haecker

The Nome Common Council breezed through a light agenda in last Monday’s regular meeting, passing two resolutions that authorized the purchase of two new police cars and issuing a request for proposals to hire a design team for the replacement of the city’s aging heating and ventilation systems. Both topics had been talked about in the past, but were not built in the current fiscal year’s budget. In case of the police cars, City Manager Glenn Steckman explained to the Council that due to supply chain shortcomings, cars have to be ordered six months in advance. The vehicles, two Ford Expeditions priced at $65,000 each, would be bought from Kendall Ford in Anchorage. “We may not be able to get vehicles off the lot due to supply chain problems,” Steckmann said. He added that the goal is to rotate police vehicles every six to seven years. “We just stripped an engine out of one of the vehicles and put it in another Ford Expedition,” he said. The city also awaits the verdict if the Community Service Officer’s Ford Transit that was involved in an accident a few weeks ago is totaled or deemed salvageable. If it is a loss, another vehicle must be ordered as well. The council passed unanimously the resolution to order the two new Expeditions.

The second resolution dealt with the replacement of the aging heating and ventilation systems in several city buildings. Steckman sought authorization to put out a bid for a design team that would “prepare plans, specifications and estimated project costs for heating and ventilation systems at the Rec Center, City Hall, the Public Works building and the Mini Convention Center. He said the systems are aging and gave as an example that the way city employees control the temperature at City Hall in the winter by opening windows. Steckman reported that last year, the city budget saw a surplus of $400,000 and he also suspects a surplus in this year’s budget. The resolution passed unanimously.

In the city manager report, he acknowledged that Nome Harbormaster Lucas Stotts was honored with the Harbormaster of the Year award during last week’s Harbormaster’s Conference in Anchorage. Steckman also recognized three city employees who have been serving the city for 20 years. They are Library Director Marguerite LaRiviere, Parks and Rec Director Chip Leeper and acting Finance Director Nikki Crowe. “Thank you for demonstrating your commitment to the residents of Nome,” Steckman said.

Steckman also announced that he would lift the 25 percent occupancy limit in bars, effective Nov. 9 but that the mask mandate would stay in place until Nov. 17. “Unless you want to override me, the mask mandate stays on for at least another ten days,” he said.

In council member comments, Megan Sigvanna Topkok said that she tested positive for the coronavirus after the last Council meeting and pleaded with residents to take the virus seriously. “I am vaccinated, boosted and take every precaution and still had a breakthrough infection,” she said. “Please don’t play fast and loose with it.” She congratulated Lucas Stotts on the award and thanked the three 20-year city employees for their service. The other council members echoed her comments.

Council member Scot Henderson acknowledged the election of JT Sherman to the Nome seat of the NSEDC board of directors. He also thanked Public Works Director Joe Horton for his service as he resigned and welcomed in the position Cole Cushman.

Council member Mark Johnson commented that the planning panel will have a work session on Front Street improvements, setback requirements and other issues as well as a work session on the Historic Preservation Plan.

The council adjourned and went into an executive session to discuss matters that may negatively affect city finances. No action was taken after the executive session.

The next Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 22.