Council ok’s hiring new chief of police

Bringing the months-long search for a new police chief to an end, the Nome Common Council last Monday approved an employment agreement with William Crockett to take the position at the helm of the Nome Police Department. Crockett has worked at the department first as an experienced investigator and filled in as interim chief of police after Mike Heintzelman retired from the job last fall. Prior to the council’s vote, Gray Harrison spoke during public comments in support of Crockett.

“He's been an excellent acting chief,” said Harrison. “He's steering the department in the right direction. And I think you guys are making a good pick with him and just wanting to provide my support as a citizen and as one of his employees.”

The job is an exempt position and the contract is valid for two years, starting Feb. 12 until Feb. 11, 2026, with compensation set at $185,000, with a 3 percent per annum salary increase each year of service, and 30 days of paid leave. Other benefits include health insurance coverage, life insurance, use of a city vehicle and a family rec center pass.

The council unanimously approved the agreement.

The council also approved an employment agreement with Cynthia Gray for the position of Human Resources Manager for the City, a position that also has not been filled for a lengthy time. The employment contract is valid for three years, spells out that it’s an exempt position and the annual compensation was set for $115,000, but the employee is eligible for a salary review after six months. After an annual evaluation the employee may receive a salary increase. Benefits include health care, PERS, life insurance and Rec Center passes.

Prior to the regular meeting the council reviewed the city’s legislative priorities to be communicated to the State of Alaska. In its regular session, the council voted to adopt ten priorities “worthy of advocacy to State of Alaska legislative and administrative leaders.”

The first priority is to seek $130 million from the state for phase 2 and 3 of the Port of Nome expansion. “This is a HUGE national infrastructure project, which will expand on the support of commercial fishing industry, driving economic development across the region with sustainable job, increased food security, enhanced domain awareness and preparedness, and do so without harming the natural environment through maritime presence and enforcement,” claims the requesting document that was included in the council packet.

The second priority is to create state incentives for new housing development. “The Alaska Legislature needs to develop a financial incentive plan to encourage the private sector to invest in our communities beyond the incentives able to be offered by local communities,” reads the city’s request.

Priority number 3 is the relocation of the Nome Joint Utilities Tank Farm to the pad immediately next to the power plant on Port Road. The estimated cost is $18 million and the city request $14 million from the state. “Anticipated increases in demand for power in association with the Arctic Deep Draft port at Nome and other economic development projects on the horizon, Nome is looking to be proactive in avoiding further annual maintenance outlays,” says the accompanying document.

The fourth priority is a request for water and wastewater improvements and to address the “failing sections of water and wastewater mains that are experiencing a high rate of failure and leakage due to the effects of climate change, which is thawing and settling ice-rich permafrost beneath the pipes.”

Priority nr. 5 is a local in-patient treatment facility for alcohol and substance misuse. Priority nr. 6 requests road paving and dust control at a cost pegged at $5 million. Priority nr, 7 is improvements to the Emergency Shelter, which is the Rec Center.

The eighth priority is to cover the ice rink next to the Rec Center to shield it from wind and blowing snow, for which Nome seeks a state grant in the amount of $1.4 million. Priority nr. 9 ask for $167,000 to cap and resurface the basketball court at Steadman and priority nr. 10 is to support new teacher and public safety employee housing.

In the city manager report, Glenn Steckman told the Council that he will recommend the hire of a new city clerk candidate, possibly for the next council meeting to decide.

He updated the council on the Historic Preservation Plan that had not been adopted since 2019 when issues were raised that the Alaska Native perspective was not adequately reflected in the plan. Council member Scot Henderson asked the updated plan to be taken to the Planning Commission before it comes back to the Council for adoption.

In an update on how negotiations between the city and Norton Sound Health Corporation are coming along in regard to the take-over of the ambulance service by NSHC, Steckman said that there is no agreement yet. He said the hospital wants to have an on-call fire fighter to respond to calls as well, and that a police officer would assist them on calls. “These are things I don’t see how we can guarantee,” Steckman said. The hospital, having stopped all subsidies in form of materials, medication and the use of their medical director for ambulance calls, said it would charge the city $1,500 per month for the Nome Volunteer Ambulance Department to use their medical director, as is required by the state.

The negotiations with NSHC and the ambulance service take-over were the topic addressed in executive session after the regular meeting. Council member Cameron Piscoya, also a NSHC board member, recused himself from the discussion.

In other business, the council learned from a letter from the Dept. of Commerce, Community and Economic Development that the official Nome population is determined to be 3,506 people.