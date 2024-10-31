Council to amend zoning code to allow crew camps

The Nome Common Council passed into second reading an amendment to the Nome zoning code that would allow man camps, or crew camps, in certain zoning areas of Nome. The Planning Commission and city planner Erin Reinders were made aware that uses not mentioned in the Nome zoning code are automatically forbidden. With construction crews anticipated for the now delayed building of the Nome Port expansion, the zoning amendment would permit a conditional use for crew camps in zoning districts marked as general use, commercial use and resource development. Crew camps would be permitted without special conditions in industrial use zoning. The conditional use would By Dtie the crew camps to a specific project, would be limited to five years and would need to provide a detailed plan for deconstruction and removal of the temporary camp.

After a short discussion whether the camps could be transformed into permanent housing, which Reinders said would not fall under this permitting structure as crew camps by nature are temporary, the full council present voted to pass the ordinance amendment into second reading.

Other actions taken by the council were of housekeeping nature. The council passed through second reading an amendment to the tax code to reflect the voters’ will in 2022 that abolished the seasonal sales tax. The sales tax is now in code set at 5 percent year-round.

The council passed a resolution designating City Clerk Dan Grimmer as acting City Manager between Oct. 28 and Dec. 31 for any absences, planned or not planned, of Interim City Manager Brooks Chandler.

Interim City Manager Chandler presented a proposed schedule of fee increases for city facilities, saying the increase will not make a dent in the $2 million budget deficit. Burial plots will increase from $100 to $200. Fee changes mostly concern the Rec Center and Pool. Day passes for the Rec and pool increase by $2, gym and climbing wall fees increase by $10 per hour. The annual Rec Center passes of $650 per adult, or $450 for Elders and youth won’t see a change.

Mini Convention Center and Old St. Joe’s rental fees will increase by $75 per day.

Entrance to the museum will continue to be free for residents and visitors. Overdue fines for books at the library are going to be eliminated.

Changes will take effect on January 1, 2025.

The council debated a proposal from Norton Sound Health Corporation to buy city lots east of the NSHC facility for development or as wetland mitigation and left vacant. NSHC offered $285,000 for seven lots, combined an approximate 11 acres in size, adjacent to Greg Kruschek Avenue. The council took no action.

Interim City Manager Chandler asked for direction on how to allocate the $250,000 in Community Benefit Shares from NSEDC, for the years 2022 and 2023. The council agreed on using the funds for needed repairs or upgrades of city facilities, including the pool.

In citizens comments, the Girl Scout Troop 354 asked the council to find ways to provide cover for the ice rink.

Joe Burnham addressed the council complaining about the building inspector and the city’s convoluted permitting system. He was outraged that the city threatened him with a lawsuit alleging Burnham had placed fill on land without the proper permit.

Prior getting down to business, Mayor Handeland swore in new council member Kohren Green and student representative Steve Lopez.