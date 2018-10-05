In this week's Seawall, the Nome Police Department send wrong information that resulted in the printing of person's name that ought not have been printed in association with the alleged crime. The person was not Jennifer Ford as stated, but Jennifer Pool. Please note that the correction was made in the online version of this week's Nome Nugget. The correction is:

12:48 p.m. Dispatch received a call from 401 East M St for a report of a woman who broke a window, domestic fighting, and possibly intoxication. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that the woman causing the disturbance is Jennifer Pool. She was remanded to Anvil Mountain Correctional Facility for Assault 4, Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief, and PTRP x2.