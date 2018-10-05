Common Council will see new faces

The Nome Common Council canvassed results of the municipal and NSEDC elections. Here are the official results.

Common Council Seat “C”: Jennifer Reader reached a sufficient majority with 320 votes to claim the seat. The rules say the winning candidate must have 50 percent plus one vote. Lew Tobin got 176 votes, Keith Morrison received 126 votes. There was one write in.

Common Council Seat “D”: Meghan Sigvanna Topkok received 358 ballots cast for her. However,on grounds of residency requirements her candidacy was challenged on Monday. Based on the facts presented to him, City Clerk Hammond ruled she is not qualified to run for the seat, but Topkok appealed the decision. The decision was overturned and Topkok can take the seat on the Council. Sarah Swartz received 158 votes and Lucas Sawyer received 78 votes. There were 21 write-ins.

Utility Board Seat “B”: Lone candidate Derek McLarty received 476 votes; there were 53 write ins.

Utility Board Seat “C”: Incumbent and lone candidate Dave Barron received 568 votes, with 14 write ins.

School Board Seat “C”: Incumbent Nancy Mendenhall retained her seat as she was unchallenged and received 537 votes; 23 write ins.

School Board Seat “D: Incumbent Sandy Martinson received 345 votes for her. Challenger Gloria Karmun received 266 votes; there were two write ins.

Yet Unofficial NSEDC results: Adem Boeckmann received the necessary majority of votes with 278 to unseat Pat Johanson, who received 210 votes. John Bahnke Jr. received 139 votes.

Proposition 1 and 2: The majority of voters decided to not increase the bed tax and to not repeal the seasonal sales tax.

The elections were canvassed on Thursday by the Council.

