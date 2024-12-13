City employees will see pay raises

The Nome Common Council signed off on a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the City of Nome Employees Association, which will raise wages by 8.2 percent in 2025, 3 percent in 2026 and 4 percent in 2027. Interim City Manager Brooks Chandler explained that the initial bump of 8.2 percent is meant to catch wages up with Alaska specific inflation since 2022 minus the 3.8 percent inflation adjustment approved in 2023. Chandler said the raises aim to keep employees from falling behind the inflation curve and to lose them to higher paying jobs. The agreement also increased bereavement leave by one day (from two to three days), increase the hourly pay for field training officers and instead of a $1,000 signing bonus, employees will get a $500 bonus on their anniversary date. The cumulative effect of the wage increases will be $2.1 million over the three years of the agreement, with the most increase occurring in the third year. Chandler said that the city cannot match pay of other employers in town, but the agreement would get the city closer to match. Council member Scot Henderson asked if the council doesn’t approve of the wage increases, the employee retention would suffer. Chandler answered that the parties negotiated in good faith and while nobody was super excited about the agreement, it was a reasonable outcome. “I wouldn’t bring this to you if this were unpalatable,” Chandler said. “IF the agreement is not going to be approved, my suggestion is to have a clear explanation on the record so that it can guide the parties back at the negotiation table.” The Council voted to approve the collective bargaining agreement in a 4-1 vote.

Abatement list

Before deciding on the fate of properties that may end up on the 2024 abatement list, the council will hold a separate hearing for the six properties in Nome that are on a list compiled by Building Inspector Cliff McHenry. The hearing will be held at 7:15 p.m. on January 13, 2025.

Taxi cab licenses

A resolution was brought before the council to deal with the number of authorized taxi cab licenses in Nome. The city regulates operations of cabs, requiring licenses for both company and cab drivers. Seven lapsed licenses have not been dealt with and the interim city manager asked the council to decide whether to reduce the number of available licenses or to make them available through a drawing by lot to eligible candidates. Councilmember Henderson said, this had come up several times and that he had requested a work session to better understand the cab industry in Nome. Plus, the ordinance was written before internet based taxi services like Uber or Lyft existed and how do these models affect the cab business in Nome. Chandler explained that the Legislature has prohibited municipalities from regulating Uber or Lyft business models. These models take calls via internet and accept payment virtually as well. The council decided to tackle the cab license numbers in a work session at 5:30 p.m. on January 27.

Recycling Center

The council voted in second reading on an ordinance to lease theMonofill building and some land to Kawerak for the purpose of creating a recycling facility for public use. According to the ordinance, the fair market value is $2,506 per month, but Kawerak is charged $1 per year for the lease term of 2025 through 2044.

Wind turbine down

John Handeland, Mayor and NJUS general manager, delivered the Nome Joint Utilities report. One of the two wind turbines on Banner Peak is not functional and NJUS has filed a notice of loss with the insurance company. He expects this will turn into a legal issue. The second turbine is working. He reported that a solicitation for work on the block at 6th Avenue that includes Village of Solomon and King Island properties, will be issued, to get utilities in place before housing will be delivered next summer.

City manager

Interim City Manager Brooks Chandler delivered his final report to the council as his time in Nome comes to an end. To find a permanent city manager, the city hired an executive search firm, a representative traveled to Nome in November and a brochure will be finalized by the end of the week to help recruit a new city executive. The search nationwide will begin next week, Chandler said. The council went executive session after the council meeting to discuss the salary for a new city manager. According to Mayor Handeland, the council landed on a number of $185,000/year + depending on experience.

Chandler said that he will not extend his stay as interim manager, that the city will mostly rely on Mayor Handeland and that “the effort to get another interim city manager will be completed by the first of the year.”

Mayor report

Mayor Handeland in his remarks canceled the second December Council meeting which would fall on December 23. He announced that the city had earmarked $5,000 for fireworks and that the Bering Sea Lions Club donated another $5,000 toward a spectacular fireworks display on New Years Eve, weather pending.

He noted the passing of Sister Alice Sullivan and her work with the King Islanders on genealogy, and her years of volunteering at the city’s museum.

Handeland also relayed that the Department of the Army at JBER notified him that the 11th Airborne Division plans a training exercise in the “vicinity” of the Nome Airport from January 21-25, 2025. “Working alongside the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Alaska National Guard, this exercise will test our ability to rapidly deploy and conduct operations in remote and austere environments, respond in crisis and defend the homeland,” the Army’s letter reads. They expect minimal impacts to the community.