City, Corps officially enter partnership on port expansion

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Nome are now official partners on Nome’s port expansion project.

A crowd gathered at midday on Thursday, January 25, inside the Council Chambers at City Hall. Colonel Jeffrey Palazzini, who is commander of the Corps’ Alaska District, sat side-by-side with Nome Mayor John Handeland. The men both signed a project partnership agreement, which paves the way to begin on the port’s long-planned expansion.

With this agreement, the Corps can now request bids from contractors for the first phase of the project, though in-water work is not expected to begin until 2025.

A full story on the signing ceremony will appear in the Nugget’s Feb. 1 issue