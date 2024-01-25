Home / News / City, Corps officially enter partnership on port expansion
SIGN HERE — Colonel Jeffrey Palazzini, commander of the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, shakes hands with Nome Mayor John Handeland after both signed the project partnership agreement for the port expansion.

City, Corps officially enter partnership on port expansion

Thu, 01/25/2024 - 8:46pm admin
By: 
Megan Gannon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Nome are now official partners on Nome’s port expansion project.

A crowd gathered at midday on Thursday, January 25, inside the Council Chambers at City Hall. Colonel Jeffrey Palazzini, who is commander of the Corps’ Alaska District, sat side-by-side with Nome Mayor John Handeland. The men both signed a project partnership agreement, which paves the way to begin on the port’s long-planned expansion.

With this agreement, the Corps can now request bids from contractors for the first phase of the project, though in-water work is not expected to begin until 2025.

A full story on the signing ceremony will appear in the Nugget’s Feb. 1 issue

 

The Nome Nugget

PO Box 610
Nome, Alaska 99762
USA

Phone: (907) 443-5235
Fax: (907) 443-5112

www.nomenugget.net

External Links

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media