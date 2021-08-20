Census 2020 finds population growth in Nome Census Area

By Julia Lerner

The population of the Nome Census Area, comprised of Nome and 15 indigenous villages across Norton Sound and the Bering Strait, grew by more than 550 people in the last decade, according to recently released data from the 2020 census.

“The Nome Census Area grew from 9,492 people in 2010, to 10,046 people in 2020,” said Melanie Bahnke, a member of Alaska’s redistricting board and president of Kawerak. “Since districts are allocated by population, growth is good for Nome even if it means the boundary lines will have to change.”

The census, a survey conducted every ten years in the United States, tracks population changes, growth, poverty levels, diversity and more. The data derived from the census polling allows local, state and federal governments to adjust the size of individual districts for election purposes.

“The U.S. and Alaska Constitutions’ Equal Protection clauses require that each voter have as much influence over an election results as every other voter,” according to a presentation delivered to the Nome Common Council in June. “One person equals one vote.”

Redistricting occurs once per decade following the release of the census data. It allows states to change the sizes and shapes of census areas, ensuring each voter is just as powerful as the next.

During the last state redistricting, which took place following the 2010 census, the board aimed for each district to represent about 17,756 people, up from the 2000 redistricting, where the board aimed for each district to represent about 15,700 people. This year, the board will aim for each district to represent around 18,355 people.

“Redistricting for any area generally means that if there are population shifts into or out of an area or in an adjacent area, that lines may need to be redrawn to accommodate those changes,” Bahnke told the Nugget. “Board members are keenly aware of local community interest in the outcome of redistricting. I can’t predict how the board may choose to redraw district lines, but we do know already from the census data released August 12 that the Nome census area grew.”

The Alaska Redistricting Board will be responsible for determining the sizes and shapes of census areas in the coming months. Bahnke was appointed to the board in August, 2020, by then-Alaska Chief Justice Joel Bolger.

Bahnke was the fifth appointment to the five-person board. The remaining four members were appointed by Governor Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel and Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon. They are Nicole Borromeo, AFN vice president and general counsel, John Binkley, businessman of Fairbanks, Bethany Marcum, CEO of Alaska Policy Forum; and Budd Simpson, a Juneau attorney.

Accessing the data necessary to begin drafting maps was a challenge for Alaska’s board following months of political holdups and pandemic-related delays. In a typical year, census redistricting data is made available to teams as early as mid-March, but this year, the census bureau announced it would not have data prepared until the end of September, leaving the board a very small window of time to develop maps.

“Alaska’s Constitutional redistricting cycle is fast-paced and we intend to dive right in,” said board member Nicole Borromeo. “After so many months of pandemic-driven delay, we are eager to begin drawing new districts for Alaska voters.”

The state of Ohio sued the census bureau over the delay, and the bureau declared they would be able to make data available by mid-August.

“The Redistricting Board did receive ‘legacy format’ data released by the census on August 12 and that data allows us to begin our work in about week once it is converted into a format usable by our software,” Bahnke explained. “The official release of the redistricting data is still set for September 30. The changing deadlines made our start date a moving target, but we intend to begin drawing draft maps as soon possible.”

The Redistricting Board will meet next week to begin planning the redistricting process. They will meet on Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24, with the Alaska Department of Labor for an official report on population changes in the state. and Bahnke hopes to begin drawing maps soon after the conclusion of the meetings.

“Generally, the board must adopt a draft map or maps, and then takes those maps statewide in an outreach tour where we receive public comments about the draft maps,” she said. “Once that process is complete, the board will review the public input then draw and adopt a final map for the state.”

Redistricting has been contentious across the United States, and lawsuits challenging district maps have reached the Supreme Court in the past. Often, redistricting teams are accused of gerrymandering, or shaping the districts to ensure favorable outcomes for one political party over another.

Alaska’s biggest population centers, including Anchorage, Juneau, and Fairbanks, are historically right-leaning, while the smaller communities, including the Nome Census Area, are historically left-leaning. Three of the current board members are Republicans, while the other two, including Bahnke, are undeclared voters, though the makeup of the board will probably not cause a lawsuit. “Our lawyer says that we should expect to be sued pretty much no matter what,” Bahnke said. “That doesn’t mean the board did anything wrong, it just means someone is unhappy with the changes.”

The board is inviting Alaskans across the state to participate in the process by attending Monday’s meeting, which will be streamed live on the Alaska State Legislature’s website (at www.akl.tv).