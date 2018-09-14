Candidates file for municipal elections

Nome’s municipal elections are scheduled for October 2 and Sept. 11 marked the deadline for folks to file for candidacy.

Up for election are two seats on the Nome Common Council, seat C and D, currently held by Charles Lewis “Lew” Tobin and Stan Andersen, respectively. Both are three-year term seats. Stan Andersen sat on the Council from 1977 to 1983 and then again from 1988 until now. Andersen did not file for re-election.

Four candidates are vying for seat D: Sarah Jane Swartz, Meghan Ashley Topkok, Lucas Sawyer and Kaitlyn Nicole Priester.

For seat C, Tobin threw his name in the ring again and faces challengers Jennifer Reader and Keith Morrison.

Also up for election are Seat B and C on the Nome Joint Utility Board, held by Wes Perkins and Dave Barron. Seat B has a two-year term and sees only one candidate: Derek McLarty.

Seat C is a three-year termed seat and incumbent Dave Barron runs unopposed.

School board seats C and D, both three year terms, are to be voted on as well. The seats are currently held by Nancy Mendenhall and Sandy Martinson. Mendenhall goes unchallgened. Martinson is re-running for the seat, challenged by Gloria Karmun.

On ballot are two propositions. Proposition no. 1 asks, “Should the City of Nome increase the Hotel/Motel room tax from 6 percent to 10 percent?”

Proposition no. 2 reads, “Should the City of Nome repeal the additional seasonal sales tax of 2 percent?”

A winning candidate will have to get 50 percent plus one vote to claim victory. Given that there are several candidates in the two council races, a runoff vote is expected.

Running for the NSEDC Nome seat is incumbent Pat Johanson, challenged by Adem Boeckman and John H. Bahnke Jr.

